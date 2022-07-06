Which are the actors who have repeated the same role more times

These actors have repeated the same role on different occasionsboth as a protagonist and as secondary characters, from great classics to modern mainstream films, no matter the gender, while the box office and popularity accompany. Many of them rose to fame thanks to this role, while others already had a great career and decided to continue playing it.

Leonard Nimoy as Spock (8 times)

An undisputed icon of science fiction cinema. With star trek reached stardom and the importance that his character had for the series and for all the films that came after mark him as one of the most emblematic actors of the saga.

Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger (8 times)

Robert Englund is Freddy and that is not discussed, since the 70’s Until now, he has been one of the few actors to play an antagonist character (protagonist in this case) in a series of horror films so many times.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter (8 times)

Harry Potter is one of the most popular and emblematic movie sagas of recent years, and Daniel Radcliffe was in charge of playing this magician por more than 11 years on all deliveries.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (9 times)

The actor has been the protagonist of the saga of fast and furieseither for more than 20 years, being the character for which he is best known. Although the franchise began with clandestine races, it has now expanded to missions where war tanks or even rockets are involved.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan (9 times)

One of the most beloved actors by fans of the X MenHugh Jackman played his own wolverine for 17 yearsEven now with the purchase of Disney from Fox, fans have asked that Jackman return to bear the claws, but the actor has stated that he is retired from the world of comics.

Christopher Lee as Dracula (10 times)

Christopher Lee was known for playing different roles in famous franchises like The Lord of the RingsSW starwarsbut the actor before all that was known for playing Dracula on different occasions, being a legend in horror movies.

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark (10 times)

Robert Downey Jr. brought Iron Man to life in every way. The actor who started the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, with his charisma earned the love and respect of fans. Robert Downey Jr. played this character both in individual tapes, with the Avengers and in different cameos.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (11 times)

Another of the pioneers of the UCM, although as a secondary character, is the great Samuel L. Jackson, who at this point in his career has already done everything. He has played Nick Fury in different Marvel films, as a secondary to only one cameo, but always giving him a touch of himself.

Desmond Llewelyn as Q (17 times)

He is one of the least known actors but who has played a character the most times in a film franchise, Desmond Llewelyn as Agent Q, James Bond’s technological friend, the one who always provided weapons and any type of artifact that Bond. This man personified Agent Q since 1963 in From Russia with Love (next to the great Sean Connery) until the year of his death1999, where he last played this character in The World Is Not Enough with Pierce Brosnan.

AG