Unlimited Unefon reopens for new customers in Mexico, but its fine print confuses anyone

unlimited unephone is back for new users in Mexico. The famous scheme consists of whole days of “unlimited” internet after top-ups, although always restricted by speed limits. Regardless of the contracted package, the first 500 MB works at a maximum of 3 MB upload and download and if that amount of data is exceeded, then the speed limit drops to 500 Kbps.

If a user reaches 1GB of consumption per day, the upload and download speed is restricted to 128 Kbps.

There are some problems with the offer for 2022. The flagship recharge is again the 10 pesos, but it works slightly differently. The recharge of 10 pesos that is valid for one day no longer includes unlimited databut directly 500 MB for browsing, WhatsApp, voice minutes and unlimited text messages valid for one day. The package also does not include social networks.

Actually the new way to get all unlimited benefits for one day it is through the recharge of 15 pesos. Like that, the rest of the recharges do include the listed benefits and also social networks. The packages are the following:





recharge Data Minutes and text messages Mexico and the United States Package Validity 15 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 1 day 20 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 1 day 30 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 2 days 50 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 4 days 70 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 4 days 75 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 5 days 100 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 10 days 120 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 12 days 150 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 15 days 200 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 20 days 210 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 21 days 300 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 30 days 450 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 45 days 500 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 50 days 1,000 pesos “unlimited” “unlimited” 100 days

There are a couple of interesting and contradictory things to note about the table. The 20 and 70 peso top-ups offer exactly the same as their 15 and 50 peso counterparts. Unefon explains that the difference is that, due to a special promotion for a limited time, recharges of 20 and 70 pesos give an additional day of benefits. This promo is called “Unefon Unlimited Recharge Promotion V2” and the big problem is that its registration with the IFT (with registration code 544660) indicates that its validity was only from July 1 to 5, so it is no longer valid.

The same promotion would benefit recharges of 100, 120, 150 and 200 pesos, to extend their validity up to 30 days. Since the validity expired on July 5, it is not clear if users would still receive the benefits. We have asked AT&T directly and at the close of this text we have not received a response.

To the promotion of extension of days of validity that appears to expire, and that the recharge of 10 pesos no longer has “unlimited” benefits, it will be necessary to add that the recharge of 50 pesos is no longer valid for five days, like last year , but has been shortened to now be four days.

How are the top-ups in Unefon Unlimited

The new Unlimited Unefon will be available to new users until August 6, 2022. The user must have an active Unefon SIM and, by making any of the recharges specified in the table, will receive the indicated benefits. Any recharge made during the term of your package will be integrated as a balance to be used for consumer payments, international calls, navigation data in other countries, international roaming, among other services. However, if the recharge is made in the last 48 hours of the package already contracted, then the user will again receive the corresponding unlimited Unefon package.

In order for a user to keep the benefits of unlimited Unefon, they will have to make minimum monthly top-ups of 70 pesos. This does not apply to those who make top-ups of 500 pesos or more. The user who pays 500 pesos will obtain a period of 60 calendar days during which she will not have to pay so as not to lose the benefits. The term becomes 90 days for those who recharge 800 pesos, 90 days for those who recharge 900 and, finally, 120 days for those who recharge 1,000 pesos.

Any user who does not meet the prerequisites will be migrated to the Prepaid Unefon commercial offer and “they will not be able to return to the promotional offer Unlimited Unefon v2“, according to the terms and conditions.

We have contacted AT&T to find out what will happen to the 10 pesos top-up and why its promotional offer for extension of days appears to expire. If we have a response, we will update this text.