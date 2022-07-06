two Italians dream of a shot

It grows, day by day, the wait to know the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. After deciding to leave Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d’Or must make his choice. There would be five clubs potentially interested.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a controversial farewell to Manchester United

Just a year ago, CR7 returned to Manchester, United side, with a big smile on his face. It seemed the beginning of a second love story with the Red Devils and, instead, the idyll, lasted only one (troubled) season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already made it known that he will not continue his adventure with Manchester United (he did not show up for retirement) and has sent his agent, the powerful Jorge Mendes, to find him a new arrangement where he can smile again.

Cristiano Ronaldo, five options on the plate for the future

As reported by AS, the Portuguese ace has five clubs potentially interested in having him in the squad. There would be Bayern Munich who, in a few days, will greet the striker Robert Lewandowski. Having a nine of international standing is a priority for the Bavarian club (which has however denied the interest in CR7).

Even Chelsea, orphan of Romelu Lukaku, now at Inter, are desperate for a striker to score, someone like Cristiano Ronaldo would suit the Blues. Attention also to Barcelona. Joan Laporta has always been a great admirer of CR7. After having had him as an opponent with the Real Madrid shirt, he would be happy to dress him in blaugrana.

Cristiano Ronaldo, also Rome and Naples in the running

In the end, there would also be the Rome and Naples options. Josè Mourinho perfectly knows the five-time Ballon d’Or (they worked together at the time of Real Madrid). Bringing such a champion to the capital would be a legendary coup. Roma wants to believe it. The problem? The Giallorossi club does not play the Champions League.

Even Napoli dreams of the Cristiano Ronaldo shot. The mere thought of the Portuguese with the Neapolitan jersey triggers in every blue fan a very sweet memory of the past, that is the day in which Diego Armando Maradona chose to play in Naples. Clearly, at the moment, it is a simple suggestion.

Transfer market, today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

Juve LIVE market: today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE