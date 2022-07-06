Thor: Love and Thunder, 10 things to know

Today we present the 10 things to know about Thor: Love and Thunderthe Marvel Studios film just arrived in cinemas and which brings us back to the world (indeed, to the Multiverse) of the superheroes of the House of Ideas.

An inevitable piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, due to the various cross-references to the rest of the Marvel world and the consequences it will have on the future of this narrative universe. Perhaps, though, you are lost in the timeline of Phase Four and therefore you may find our guide with the 10 things to know about Thor: Love and Thunder.

What are you talking about? Who are the protagonists? How does it relate to previous Marvel films? We tell you everything you need to know, without spoiling anything that is not contained in the promotional material or is not known from previous MCU films. For the rest, have fun and enjoy!

What is Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is an American feature film of the fantastic / superheroic genre, directed by Taika Waititi and due out in Italian cinemas on 6 July. The protagonist is Chris Hemsworth and the film is, at the same time, the fourth installment of the series dedicated to the character (after Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok) and the twenty-ninth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film follows Thor on a different journey from those faced up to now, in search of himself. But his rest is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor relies on the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who, to Thor’s amazement, inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, as Mighty Thor. Together they embark on a shocking cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Vengeance of the Slaughterer of Gods and stop him before it’s too late.

The origins

The editorial history of Thor Marvel is now sixty years long: it was in fact the summer of ’62 when the character made his appearance on Journey into Mysteryconceived in this modern guise by Stan Lee, with texts by Larry Lieber and the immortal pencils by Jack Kirby (who was already a fan of the mythological character) to embellish the whole.

God of thunder and prince of Asgard, Thor Odinson is also a protector of the Earth, a founding member of the Avengers and one of the most popular and strong heroes ever seen: his manners and his solemn speech say a lot about the character, but in his version film loses Shakespearean gab in favor of Chris Hemsworth’s Australian sympathy.

Previous films

Thor (2011) is the character’s debut film, directed by Kenneth Branagh when the concept of Marvel Cinematic Universe was still in its infancy (this is just the fourth film in the Marvel Studios genre) and tells the exile on Earth of the Asgardian prince guerrilla and his struggle to regain his place in Asgard.

Thor: The Dark World (2013), directed by Alan Taylor, is generally considered to be among the most forgettable of all the MCU: not because it is ugly, but simply because it lacks bite in narrating Thor’s battle against Malekith’s Dark Elves.

With Thor: Ragnarok (2017) definitely changes the music, and Taika Waititi makes us dance to her very personal rhythm, in a kaleidoscopic film that is a real carousel towards which the public has not had half measures: one of those films that are loved or hated.

The other apparitions

An alternate version of Thor is featured in Marvel’s What If…?but remaining in the live action field, the character stands out in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame. The stepbrother series Lokiinstead, it has only a few references and a singular vocal cameo from Hemsworth, who doubles his variant… amphibious, the frog Throg.

The protagonists

Thor Odinson is, of course, the protagonist of this new story, but around him there are numerous known faces as well as characters: we find Valkyrie (now permanently new King of the Asgardians) and the funny Korg, but also Jane Foster, no longer in the role of researcher but in the new and very powerful role of Mighty Thor. How did she become a demi-goddess?

In addition, we get to know the Marvel version of the father of the Greek gods, Zeus, and the ruthless Gorr, known as “The Slaughterer of the Gods”.

Special guests: Guardians of the Galaxy

While the first two Thor films focused on purely Asgardian affairs, the third film saw a special guest: the Hulk played by Mark Ruffalo and taken directly from the saga of Planet Hulk. Here, however, we even have the mythical Guardians of the Galaxy! But if in the first case the Hulk was a guest because, remember, Marvel Studios cannot make solo films on the character but only choral ones, in Love and Thunder our space daredevils make an appearance for simple “galactic” affinity and push the film with their – always highly appreciated – presence.

The cast

Chris Hemsworth leads the all-star team of this film, and sees at his side Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander and the film’s director himself, Taika Waititi, who returns to give voice to the mighty gladiator Korg. Also exemplary is the presence of Natalie Portman, who returns to the saga many years later again as Jane Foster but with a decidedly different role, where she goes from being a simple love interest of the protagonist to an active and fundamental character.

In the cast we also have Christian Bale in the role of the villain and Russell Crowe in those of the king of Olympus, Zeus, in addition to the current composition of the Guardians of the Galaxy, starting with Chris Pratt through Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper in the iconic vocal roles of Groot and Rocket Raccoon.

Director

Taika Waititi is the director (as well as one of the writers) of the film, and returns to the character after the previous one Thor: Ragnarokfrom 2017. The New Zealand filmmaker, known for his original and unconventional approach, stands out first and foremost with Vampire Life – What We Do in the Shadows, in 2014, a film from which two television spin-offs will be drawn, but clearly acquires notoriety with the direction of the god of thunder in a colorful over the top adventure like Ragnarok. In 2019 it amazes audiences and critics again with JoJo Rabbitcommitted comedy set during the Nazi period that earned him the Oscar for best non-original screenplay (the film is based on the novel Heaven in a cage by Christine Leunens).

In addition to the roles that he carves out in his own films, Waititi is present in several films by other directors, in always brilliant roles: for example Free Guy And The Suicide Squad.

What you need to see before Thor: Love and Thunder

Love and Thunder presents a space story rather unrelated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe macrotrama, so fortunately it does not require great previous knowledge and specific memories. Of course, coming anyway after more than thirty iterations of the franchise (including three films on Thor and two on the Guardians) having seen something about it previously will make you enjoy the film much better. We therefore advise you to view the three previous films on Thor, the two on Guardians of the Galaxy and the diptych Avengers Infinity War and Endgame.

The future

A Thor: Love and Thunder will follow, in November, Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand then in the course of 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 And The Marvels, all finished filming and in the process of technical finishing; they will follow Fantastic Four, of which little and nothing is still known. And this without counting the numerous TV shows planned, starting with the one dedicated to She-Hulk. But will we see Thor in any of them? As far as we know, no, there are no other films specifically dedicated to Thor on the program nor, of course, Avengers films, but anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recently, Chris Hemsworth revealed that he always happily plays the character of Thor, as long as he always explores something new, while Kevin Feige, boss of Marvel Studios,

states that

There are many, many more Thor stories in the comics that we talk a lot about. And as we see Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve, I’d be thrilled to see how he continues to evolve this complex character.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas from 6 July, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.



