The FIAT 500 becomes the best-selling electric car in Germany and Italy during the first half of 2022

The FIAT 500 is celebrating: the transalpine firm is commemorating the 65th anniversary of what is probably its best-known model, whose third 100% electric generation continues to be successful in countries such as Germany or Italy, where it has led sales of electric cars during the first half of the year. Within the general European ranking it occupies a meritorious third position.

Being rigorous, the urbanite is actually over 65 years old; however, FIAT does not usually consider the first and third generation part of the 500 family: both the 500 «Topolino» (1936) As the Five Cent (1991) are left out of the celebrations, since the Italian brand only takes into account the Nuova 500 (1957) and its two remakes modern (2007 and 2020).

“The New 500 electric, and only electric, has reached the podium of the European electric vehicle market in the first half of the year. In the first half, the New 500 is the best-selling EV in Germany – where it is even more successful than domestic electric cars. In addition, he is also the leader in Italy and is on the podium in Spain and France»it states Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT.

“This is tangible proof of its success and how FIAT sees its path to electrification as part of its historical social mission. We have created mobility for all, we are leaders in urban mobility, now our goal is to reinvent urban mobility, make it more sustainable for all, true to our claim that ‘it’s only green when it’s green for all’«.

The FIAT 500 turns 65 in 2022

The 500 electric is currently marketed in 38 countries in four different geographical areas (Europe, Japan, Latin America and the Middle East). To celebrate his 65th birthday, FIAT has launched two spots that feature the actor’s participation Leonardo Dicaprio, who has been an ambassador for the model since its launch. Created by the Leo Burnett advertising agency, both ads have been directed by Martin Werner.

The new FIAT 500 is available with two electric powertrains. The first combines a 95 hp (70 kW) motor with a 21.3 kWh capacity battery pack. Announces a 0 to 100 km / h in 9.5 seconds and a top speed of 135 km / h, while its autonomy is at 190km WLTP. This version can charge a maximum of 11 kW in alternating current (0-100% in 2 hours and 30 minutes) and 50 kW in direct current (0-80% in 30 minutes)

Above is the 118 hp (87 kW) and 37.3 kWh model, which lowers the 0 to 100 km/h to 9 seconds and increases its top speed to 150 km/h. Its official scope is located at 305-330km WLTP depending on the chosen bodywork and finish. As for the load, in alternating current it reaches 11 kW (0-100% in 4 hours and 15 minutes) and in direct current it reaches 85 kW (0-80% in 35 minutes).