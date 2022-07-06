The Exact Fake Tan Ryan Gosling Is Wearing To Play Ken

We never thought at our age that we would be excited about Barbie again. But if you add Margot Robbie, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling and complete with Greta Gerwig directing, we’ll use our sharp Barbie elbows to get to the front of the theater line.

Much of the film has been kept under wraps, with only a few images released. So far we’ve seen a first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie in a pink Chevrolet Corvet (no other car would have been acceptable). And then Ryan Gosling came along as Ken.

It’s safe to say the internet went a little crazy for both of them, but Ken really got people talking. After all, there were plenty of things to comment on in the photo: bleached blonde hair, Calvin Kleins, a cropped jean vest, some serious abs, and an amazing golden glow.

We here at IndyBest are a bit of a faux tan connoisseur, testing everything from the best fake tans for body, face, bronzing drops, bronzing foam and just about anything else we can get our hands on. So it was inevitable that we would find out exactly what self-tanner made Ryan Gosling look so much like Ken.

Spoiler alert: It’s from a brand we’re already big fans of, so it looks like we have a new product to test. And, currently, it is also for sale.

Read more:

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water, Medium: US$17.31 (£14.21), Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

Of course, there was a tanning expert on the set of the new movie from Barbie, how else would the characters achieve the look of a real doll? And thankfully, Kimberley Nkosi got candid to share her tips and tricks for achieving the perfect golden glow on set.

Isle of Paradise self-tanning water was the product used on Ryan Gosling. In detailing his tanning tips, Nksosi emphasized that the medium shade is the one he always uses to create the perfect Ken glow. Although a touch of the dark tone was also used to balance out the low tones and ensure that Gosling’s tan would pick up in the on-camera lighting.

“For me, applying sunless tanner is not about spraying something on and hoping for the best. It is a feeling rather than a look. Also, when you work on set, there are a lot of things to keep in mind. [ya que] the camera captures every little detail and can completely change the appearance of the tan, especially under the lights,” he explained.

Although we haven’t tried this exact tan yet, we are big fans of the brand in general. Reviewing the brand’s latest tanning oil, our tester said: “If you’re looking to try a new faux tan that hydrates skin, while providing an even, buildable, natural glow, this one certainly delivers. It’s easy to apply, doesn’t give off the usual cookie smell, and it didn’t transfer to our sheets.”

Another one of our glitter-obsessed testers also rated Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Mousse in Dark Shade ($14.58 [£11,97], Amazon.co.uk), earning it a spot in our roundup of the best fake tans. “Many ultra-dark tan shades can turn ashy, so we were skeptical about the purple hue in this formula, but it does turn out the most natural-looking tan we tried; giving us a deep looking glow while still looking golden,” he commented.

The self-tanning water that Gosling uses supposedly doesn’t transfer to clothes or sheets, either. Ingredients include chia, coconut seed, and avocado oils to nourish and condition skin for a long-lasting, healthy glow. A “super balance complex” has also been added to help correct colour, and the medium shade includes green pigments to counteract redness as well.

Nkosi also shared some top tips for achieving the perfect sunless tan, including using Isle of Paradise prep it self-tanning spray ($12.76 [£ 10,47], Lookfantastic.com ), a pH-balancing water that helps prolong your tan for up to three days longer than normal. He also raved about Glossier’s dot com mango balm ($12.18 [£ 10] Glossier.com) and Dr. Hauschka lemon lemongrass vitalizing body oil ($26.19 [£ 21,50] Lookfantastic.com), recommending them to keep the skin nourished, hydrated and tanned for longer.

coupon codes

For the latest self-tanner discounts and other beauty deals, try the links below:

Looking for more beauty inspiration? Check out our review of the best artificial bronzers for a golden glow all year round.