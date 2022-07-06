The best-selling low cost in Spain after the Dacia Sandero is this Fiat

Data related to car sales in June recently came to light. And the truth is that the numbers are down again. Car brands are known to increase their profits every month, but they do so by aggressively raising prices. Otherwise, it is not understood that they earn more with the downturns that are recorded in the sector in terms of registrations.

According to data published by Anfac, in June they have enrolled 89,252 units in Spain. This means a decrease of 7.8% compared to the same period in the previous year. And look at the accumulated data for the year.

As of June 30, they had enrolled 407,757 units in this 2022. A number that means a 10.7% drop compared to the first six months of 2021.

The Hyundai Tucson takes the leadership of the best sellers in 2022

Going into details, the hyundai tucson was the most enrolled model of the month. Hill 2,806 operations. With them he gets a total of 11,907 units sold this year. A figure with which he snatches the leadership from Seat Arona to become the best-selling car in Spain this year. The Aronafor its part, in June it stayed in 1,895 units sold that relegated him to eighth place for the month. But he keeps falling to the second position of 2022 with 11,707 registrations. The duel is served.

Returning to the top of the list, second place goes to a model low costthe Dacia Sandero. Record 2,775 registrations. While the podium is completed by another low cost, the Dacia Duster. the SUV registered 2,679 registrations. Although the Duster falls to the 19th position overall for the year.

Dacia Sandero

The Fiat 500 is the best-selling low cost after the Dacia Sandero

because the second low cost best seller in Spain in this 2022 is he Fiat 500. This month validated 2,374 registrations and it is located in the eleventh position of the year, with 7,614 registrations.

Fiat 500Hybrid

Here we review the top 10 best-selling cars in June: