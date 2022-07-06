Taika Waititi forgot that Natalie Portman was in Star Wars

Director Taika Waititi is preparing a Star Wars movie and wanted to feature Natalie Portman, not remembering that she played Padmé Amidala.

When george lucas decided to make the prequel trilogy that encompasses Episodes I, II Y III decided to sign Natalie Portman to interpret to Padme Amidalathe leader of Naboo who tried to prevent the Republic from becoming an Empire and who also fell in love with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) with whom he had two children, Luke Y read. But Taika Waititi forgot all this when he asked her if she wanted to be in starwars.

In a recent interview with rolling stone, Taika Waititi has revealed that:

“Natalie said to me: What are you doing now? And I said: I’m trying to work on something Star Wars. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie? She said: I’ve been in Star Wars movies. I forgot about those. (laughs)»

It is curious that a person who is preparing a film of starwars forget a character as important as Padme Amidala…

What will that movie you are preparing be about?

For now, there is very little information about this project and every time they ask Taika Waititi He is quite ambiguous with his answer.

“I saw on Twitter, someone said: I would really love to see a movie about Chewbacca’s grandmother. And I was like, I shouldn’t have said that because this is amazing! But I feel like for me, I’m never going to please the fans. You know, I don’t want to mess with something that’s so precious. Also, you feel like you have to do a lot of research…and I don’t have time. (Laughter) I mean, there are thousands of books that have been written, these volumes of books about Star Wars with all those characters. I just don’t have time to get over them. So I can’t say, you know, with confidence, that I would be able to do something very close to what everybody knows. I don’t promise that I won’t do something like that. I’m just saying: it would be easier for me not to do that. Would you like to see a Jar Jar Binks movie? Taika Waititi revealed.

So let’s hope they give us more information about that movie soon. Meanwhile, we can see all the movies and series of starwars in Disney Plus.