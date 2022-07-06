Manchester United, Dybala is not the priority: first Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford

Not even 12 months ago returned to the United from the Juventuswhere he had scored over 100 goals in just three seasons, Ronaldo he was unable to drag his teammates to qualify in Champions Leaguewith Red Devils who collected just 58 points in Premier Leaguethe worst result in their history.

CR7 does not want to stay in Old Trafford without playing the Champions and for this reason he pushes for the sale even if, as reported today by the Manchester Evening News, the ownership of the English club would have no intention of letting the Portuguese leave, considering him still very important and a fundamental economic asset for the club.

There are many names, but few really focus on Cristiano Ronaldo

In all this i Red Devils have resumed training in preparation for the new season, e Ronaldo he did not return to the training center with his teammates.

Officially for family reasons (remember the tragedy that hit him just a few weeks ago), but the feeling is that, more likely, it is the classic “stomach ache”.

The agent of the Portuguese, Jorge Mendeshad contact with the new owner of the Chelsealooking for a tip after the farewell of Lukakubut there is also talk of Bayern Monacofrom Romefrom Atletico Madrid and of Barcelona (today The door described the situation of CR7 “Interesting”).

In all this i Red Devils they have to think of a possible replacement, and for this reason the name of Paulo Dybalanew free agent after the non-renewal with the Juve.

The Red Devils like Dybala, but the priority is the renewal of Ronaldo

Dybala it has already been close once Manchester United, in 2019, but the hiring requests of the joya and agent Antun they wrecked the deal (now a similar situation is emerging for the Argentine).

But what is true behind the alleged negotiation between the United And Dybala? Again according to the Manchester Evening Newsthe interest of Red Devils for the Joya it is indeed important, but it is not a priority at the moment, as the most important thing is to hold onto the native number 7 of Madeira.

In the event of a real breakup, however, Ronaldo will start only under the conditions of United.