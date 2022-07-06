Leather is rock: DROMe dresses the Måneskin at Lollapalooza Stockholm – LaConceria

Yet another demonstration that the skin is rock? THE Måneskin have chosen DROMe leather garments for their show on the music festival stage Lollapalooza Stockholm 2022. It is not the first time that the members of the Italian band, now internationally famous, wear trousers and leather jackets signed by the designer Marianna Rosati. This time, however, the band went further, commissioning the brand to exclusively create a set of customized looks for the live performance on 1 July 2022.

The skin is rock

Pants in White skin with front crossover laces and a stretch nappa leather jacket for Damiano David, the singer. Black leather pants with cut out details, a black and white leather bra and a satin jacket for Victoria De Angelis, the bassist. “The looks combine strong contrasts, bold details and a provocative and bold attitude – specifies DROMe – with a primary color palette that alternates pure white, black and touches of burgundy”.

Genderless style

“The imaginary female and that male they collide and overlap, mirroring radical eclecticism which defines both the aesthetics of DROMe and the stylistic code of the band “. Thomas Raggithe guitarist, wore a leather jacket with crossover laces on the sleeves, belt and matching trousers. Ethan Torchiothe drummer, wore a lace-up top in satin leather and straight-leg trousers, also in leather.

It is not the first time

For DROMe it is not the first time. The Tuscan brand has often taken the stage along with many international music star. For example, by dressing Lady Gaga And Ariana Grandewithout forgetting models and influencers like Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid. “Music has always been an essential source of inspiration and a fundamental part of any collection ”, explains DROMe in a note. So much so that the latest Fall Winter 2022/23 collection was dedicated to the world of live music, discos and clubs.

Photo courtesy of DROMe

