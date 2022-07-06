Kylie Jenner has laughed at the “GROSS” sandwiches she made for little dad Travis Scott and begs her to bring back her private chef

KYLIE Jenner was made fun of for the “lousy” sandwiches she made for her dad, Travis Scott.

Fans are begging her to bring back her personal chef to make the family food after she showed the sandwich on Instagram.

5

Kylie took photos and videos of all the ingredients she used to make Travis a sandwich.

His stories began with the ingredients arranged on the counter with the caption “bae, I want a sandwich”.

There were Amoroso rolls, condiments, vegetables, meats, cheeses and more.

In the next few stories, Kylie is shown to have put together pickles, onions, peppers, meat and cheese on a roll.

He tagged Travis in that story and then showed his, which included peppers, mayonnaise, pickles, cheese, onions, and more.

In a later story, the 24-year-old showed her sandwich, with a Coke, and said, “It’s so good.”

The reality star then filmed himself eating while Travis and his daughter, Stormi, played in the background.

Kardashian fans noticed how disgusting her concoction was and ran to Reddit to tear it apart.

Most read in Entertainment

‘SO BIG!’

A Reddit user posted his Instagram Stories on the platform and fans criticized his sandwich choices.

“I think it’s interesting how all the ingredients are brand new… as if you don’t already have any of these toppings at home? Lol, ”one fan said.

“Why so many different brands of sandwiches? Why so many packages? Are you feeding a troupe? ” asked another.

Other fans have simply said that the combination of ingredients looks “so disgusting”.

Some fans have suggested that he should stop eating “farm food” and bring back his personal chef.

“Why is he so excited about making a sandwich? Lots of photos and videos for what? ” someone asked.

A fan replied to them: “Give her a break. It is the first time that she has eaten peasant food ”.

“With all that money, why don’t you keep your own chef?” asked a Reddit user.

WHAT DOES IT EAT

Last month, Kylie’s personal chef Chef K released a Tiktok video of what makes Hulu star in one day.

While the reality TV star likes to show off her cooking skills, being a billionaire has its perks, including having someone cook for her.

Chef K turned out to be Kylie’s personal chef after posting a video online.

He captioned the video “What I Cook for Kylie Jenner” as she prepared some food.

Chef K’s biography of Tiktok reads: “Los Angeles’ favorite private celebrity chef”.

“I’m making her your favorite salad. A hoagie salad, ”the chef said, as the food sizzled in a pot.

“I’m making it as a simple bowl of chicken with vegetables, Chinese chicken salad,” he continued.

He also said he makes cookies, banana bread and “whatever he wants”.

Kardashian fans rushed to the comments after seeing she had a personal chef and what she prepares them.

“I want to be rich just to be able to hire a full-time chef, as if non-stop food like this is an absolute dream of mine,” wrote a Tiktok user.

“‘Whatever else he wants,’ man has to be nice to have infinite money,” criticized another.

Kylie has documented cooking pizza with Stormi in the past, so she occasionally cooks herself.

Last month, Travis posted, then deleted an unedited photo of his cooking in the kitchen and bragging about his cooking skills.

5

5