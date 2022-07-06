Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker broke up

The love story between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker has unexpectedly come to an end.

For the supermodel it finally seemed the right time and instead … after two years of relationship, she and the basketball player take different paths.

A source close to the couple revealed that one of the reasons for the separation is to be attributed to different future life perspectives.

Another source stated that the two would have broken up for almost two weeks nowhard for fans to pinpoint the exact breakup moment as Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have always kept their story pretty private.

Almost impossible to guess the air of crisis between the two after having them recently spotted together at Kourtney Kardashian’s weddingKendall’s older sister, held in Portofino. It seems that, during the ceremony and the party, Kendall and Devin had a good time but, once back home, they realized that they are not aligned and that they lead two completely different lifestyles..