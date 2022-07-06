Karol G arrives at formula 1: “This is a chimba”

Carol G She is currently one of the most sought-after artists on the Colombian scene. The interpreter of “Provence” or “Mamiii” is not only one of the most recognized in the world but has won a large number of awards, positioning itself in the minds of millions of followers.

The “Bichota”, recognized for its great achievements, Like the sum of millions of reproductions of its songs on digital platforms or for filling concerts wherever it goes, it is increasingly multifaceted; Let’s remember that the urban music singer prepares her acting debut with the renowned Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, in the series of Netflix that recently finished recordings “Griselda” and that will soon be on your screens.

Now, the renowned singer embarked on a great adventure that reaffirmed her strength and freedom, in which she surprised her followers in Maranello (Italy), exactly at the Fiorano Circuit of the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

“I am in Maranello, Italy. Ferrari invited me to have a day to test the ones they use in Formula 1? The artist assured in her Instagram stories that she reaches 55 million followers. Before boarding the vehicle, she assured that this experience is a “chimba” and she showed the track that she would travel.

“Carlos Sainz putting my emotion in the clouds”, He later assures in another of his stories while listening to the experienced Spanish motor racing driver. Finally, he sees how his car is unstoppable, leaving dozens of emotions in his followers.

Learn about the exciting moment that Karol G lived in Formula 1