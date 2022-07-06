Kardashian fans think Kendall Jenner looks like the famous A-list model and call them “GEMINI” in new photos

KARDASHIAN fans have expressed that they think Kendall Jenner looks just like another popular A-list model in recent photos.

Kendall, 26, has also been compared to one of her famous sisters after the latter borrowed the Hulu star’s Met Gala look.

On a popular Kardashian Reddit board, fans noted that Kendall Jenner looks on the rise like model Emily Ratajkowski, 31.

A Reddit user posted a recent photo of Emily on the board and commented, “Kendall is undergoing surgeries that are making her look more and more like Emily Ratajkowski.”

The photo shows the author and the model pushing a stroller containing their one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The dark-haired, slender-framed model favors the TV personality, especially after the latter has added fillers to the lips that increase pouting.

Kardashian fans rushed to the comment thread to discuss how similar the two models are.

One person commented, “Legitimate thought it was Kendall at first sight.”

A second Redditor added: “I see it.”

Another commentator wrote, “Wow, I honestly thought it was Kendall pushing someone’s baby around.”

While a fourth person replied: “I guess I never realized how much they look alike.”

Another Redditor reasoned: “Hardly disagree. They favor each other more than Kendall does Kylie. From their big almond-shaped eyes to their short nose, small chin and heart-shaped faces, that’s it [are] many similarities at play ”.

And an avid fan has considered that there are other factors at play than just Kendall’s aesthetic work.

“That’s not even Emily’s original face, they’re just doing the same procedures as everyone else, but they’re tall, thin and have dark hair, so they look alike.”

CALLING FOR EMILIA

The Sun claimed that Kendall was turning into her professional colleague more than three years ago.

The article compared Kendall’s choices to those Emily had previously made as the writer claimed the Hulu star’s decisions mirrored those of the actor Gone Girl.

They wrote: “Emily is probably as famous for her almost nude Instagram photos as she is for her career as an actress / model, amassing a whopping 22.3 million followers.

And the power of attraction of these sassy shots has not gone unnoticed by Kendall, who has revealed more and more in recent months ”.

They continued: “Whether she’s sipping a glass of wine wearing nothing but panties, or stripping off in the snow, Kendall is eager to make sure those grueling Victoria’s Secret workouts don’t go unnoticed.”

The writer then noted the propensity of both models to post photos of themselves in revealing bikinis.

“Of course, Emily can justify her almost constant stream of nude shots with the fact that she has her own line of small and small swimwear, which she has to promote.

And Kendall proved that she truly is the ultimate fan by posting a mirror selfie wearing one of Emily’s models.

In recent months he has intensified the shooting of swimwear and it has not gone unnoticed ”.

KENDALL… KARDASHIAN?

Kendall was recently compared to sister Kim Kardashian, 41, after the latter ran an ad campaign for SKIMS looking as stunning as her younger brother.

In the photo, Kim mimics reverse while sitting behind the wheel of a classic convertible.

Wear a pair of SKIMS biker shorts with a matching tan sports bra.

The whole ensemble creates a monochromatic look that also extends to Kim’s tinted brows paired with her golden blonde locks.

Kendall sported a similar look to the 2022 Met Gala with her brows also tinted lighter to blend in with her skin.

The poster titled the Reddit thread: “Oh my God, is it Kim?”

Others rushed to the comments section to express their views on the unrecognizable aspect of the founder of SKIMS.

One fan wrote: “I thought it was Kendall.”

Another added: “I love this look. Hair is [gorgeous]the make-up is fantastic and I actually really like the eyebrows. “

A third fan disagrees: “The hair looks so good [but] why are they doing eyebrows Jeffrey Star… Kendall did the same at the Met. It doesn’t look good at all ”.

