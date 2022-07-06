James Cameron Might Not Direct Next ‘Avatar’ Movies

Jake Sully lives with his newly formed family on the planet Pandora, but a threat returns to end everything. (20th Century Studios)



Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar: The Way of Water)is the sequel to that mythical first installment made by james cameron 13 years ago. After such a long wait, this second part will hit theaters on December 16 of this year.

And although it is not confirmed yet, the third movie Avatar It would arrive in principle in December 2024, since it was filmed consecutively with the second film that we will see at the end of the year. But this would not be the only one, but the fourth and fifth installments are in the folder, which for now have not entered the production stage but are already a fact.

James Cameron, in full filming of the second part of “Avatar”. (Mark Fellman/ 20th Century Studios)

The fact that surprised all the followers of this story is that its historical director, james cameron, he would not be part of the direction, that is, he would not be in charge of the following films. The news was published in an interview he gave Cameron to the magazine Empire: “ The Avatar movies themselves are all-consuming.” he reflected and added that there are many other projects going around that inspire him a lot. “I think eventually, over time, I’ll want to hand over the baton to a director I trust to take over, so I can do other things… Or maybe not. I dont know”.

The doubt was then planted. For now, we will see him behind the camera in the second and third films of the franchise. Regarding the fourth film, he commented, “I really hope to make it. But it depends on market forces. There are three in the can, so it will come out regardless . I really hope we get to do four and five because ultimately it’s a great story.” .

“Avatar: The Path of Water” will hit theaters on December 16. (20th Century Studios)

The story of Avatar covers countless topics that are all of the director’s interest for a long time: “Everything I need to say about family, sustainability, climate, the natural world, the topics that are important to me in real life and in my cinematographic life, I can say it on this canvas”, he said moved Cameron.

Avatar: the way of water It is for now the only one we have within our reach. The plot of this new production will focus on the Na’vi after that mythical battle in which the humans end up being expelled. But apparently, new problems arise, since other groups of humans have arrived on the planet. Thus, Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and your team will have to deal with these threats. Joining the cast is Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

Kate Winslet will be Ronal in “Avatar 2”. (20th Century Studios)

The actress of the series HBO, Mare of Easttown, will bring Ronal to life. She leads alongside Tonowari (played by Cliff Curtis) the tribe that inhabits the waters of the oceans of Pandora. Speaking to the magazine Empire, the actress revealed details of her character, “She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. a female warrior Even in the face of grave danger, and with a baby unborn, she stands with her people and fights for what she loves most: her family and her home.”

