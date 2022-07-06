Is a tattoo forever? This is what medicine says about it

Share on Facebook 0

People who are dedicated to the art of tattooing know that one that was done up to about 3 years ago is considered recent; however, from the age of 5 it is already considered old, so many people wonder if a tattoo is forever.

And it is that with the advances in medicine added to the myths that surround tattoos, many consider that these are forever and therefore can no longer be erased.

However, Dr. Campoy points out that when it comes to tattoos, black is always the easiest color to erase, contrary to what one might think because the colors of the tattoo are also essential for the erasure process.

Similarly, Dr. Donís Muñoz, dermatologist and author of the book “Treatise on tattoos. Keys to laser elimination”, indicates that the difficulty in erasing the different colors depends on the type of Q-Switched laser used.

However, black, dark blue, and red are the easiest to erase. On the other hand, lighter colors such as yellow, light blue or white tend to be more difficult.

Regarding the color red, Dr. Muñoz warns that it is the one that most frequently causes abnormal reactions and unwanted effects, both shortly after getting a tattoo and in the long term.

On the contrary, black is “the safest and it is exceptional that it presents adverse effects”, he points out.

In this sense, the specialists explain that between a laser session to erase a tattoo and the next one, it is necessary to allow time to pass.

“The minimum interval between sessions is between 6 and 8 weeks, although the longer the interval between them, the better results will be obtained while a smaller number of sessions may be needed. Another factor to take into account is the urgency that the user may have to remove their tattoo.

In fact, sometimes, the interval between sessions is conditioned by demands of force majeure of a work, sentimental nature, etc.”, details the dermatologist.

After each of the sessions a series of care is needed. Dr. Campoy explains that, at the end of each one, the skin is hydrated and cured.

