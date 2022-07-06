How to make a sea lantern in Minecraft

Are you looking for Minecraft Sea Lantern recipe? Light emitting sources play a vital role in Minecraft as they protect you from monsters and mobs. Sea Lantern is one of the many light sources in Minecraft found primarily in underwater biomes. While players use it strategically to their advantage, you can also use Sea Lantern as a decorative item for your underwater castle. However, creating Sea Lantern is a daunting task, so we put together all the steps to do it in Minecraft.

Ingredients of sea lanterns in Minecraft

As with other Minecraft items, you will need a couple of ingredients to make a sea lantern. Those ingredients are listed below:

4x Prismarina Shards

5x Prismarine Crystals

How to Create the Minecraft Sea Lantern

Once you have these materials, open up the 3×3 workbench and place all the Prismarine shards in each corner of the table. Then place each Prismarine Crystal on the remaining cells of the artboard and the final arrangement would look like this:

Image Source: Mojang Studios

After placing all the items in the correct order, Sea Lantern will appear on the right side of the screen. Simply hold it and drag it into your inventory to use it.

Another way to get Sea Lantern in Minecraft is by looking for them in underwater structures like ocean monuments and underwater ruins. To get started, brew some potions like a night vision and water breathing potion that will help you do the underwater quest. Then dive into the depths of the ocean and find a seamount.

Image Source: Mojang Studios

Once you find it, you will need to kill its guardian to access the mountain’s resources. Finally, look for the transparent blocks called Sea Lantern and carefully pick them up using a pickaxe with the Silk Touch enchantment.

That’s all you need to know about Make Sea Lantern in Minecraft. Before you go, be sure to check out some of our other Minecraft-related content here on Twinfinite, like How to Power Up and Use Coordinates, How to Get and Collect Turtle Eggs, and more.

Related Posts

Here’s another look at Minecraft Legends’ Overworld & Enemies from the Nintendo Direct

The Hardest Minecraft Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take

Minecraft Legends Announced During Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions will now be included in a single package for PC

Minecraft: The Wild Update celebrates its launch with a launch trailer

search to get more