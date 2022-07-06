Hailey Bieber star of the YSL campaign

The model, and famous wife of pop star Justin Bieber (whose surname she took, born Baldwin and daughter of actor Alec), is the new face of the French Maison’s campaign. We see her in a low-cut dress over which she wears a fur jacket



Hailey Bieber is the protagonist of the new YSL campaign. The model, famous wife of pop star Justin Bieber (whose surname she took, although her name was also very famous: Baldwin, daughter of actor Alec), is the new face of the French Maison's campaign. 25 years old, beautiful, she wore for the occasion a gray jumsuit dress with a deep V-neckline. The look is crowned by a short fur jacket. The first photo of the campaign was shared on Instagram by the star a few hours ago, Tuesday 5 July. In the caption, Hailey Bieber tagged and thanked YSL lead designer Anthony Vaccarello and photographer Gray Sorrenti, who shot the Fall 2022 campaign. You can watch the shots of the YSL campaign starring Hailey Bieber in her post, which you can find at the bottom of this article.

The reactions of the fans

Tiffany & co, the new campaign with Hailey Bieber The reactions of the fans have been at least as warm as the idea of ​​wearing the fur worn by Hailey now, with the current 38 degrees (and a thousand thousand perceived). The many followers of the model (who has a following of almost 50 million followers on Instagram) have shared all their appreciation. Despite the scorching heat of this summer, countless social media users have shown that they adore the countryside with fur and autumnal atmospheres to say the least.

As always in the case of Justin’s wife, a lot of support has emerged in the comments of the post.

“It’s a wonderful atmosphere, thank you,” wrote one fan. “Once again, breathtaking,” another tone of voice this is almost all of the comments.

The longstanding relationship between Hailey and YSL

Justin Bieber, dedicates it to his wife Hailey on Instagram Hailey Bieber has always been a huge fan of Yves Saint Laurent. She wore the clothes of the French Maison on several high-profile occasions, including the Grammy Awards 2022. On that occasion, the DOC New Yorker (and therefore always impeccably dressed, as only New Yorkers and Parisians know how to do) accompanied the husband Justin Bieber, 28, at the awards ceremony opting for a simple white slip dress. The result? On the Las Vegas red carpet she was the undisputed queen when it comes to style.

Also chosen YSL for the look of this year’s Met Gala

Hailey Bieber shares some photos from her wedding with Justin She also wore a YSL look at the Met Gala’s Gilded Glamor event, which she attended on her own as her spouse was busy in Texas for a stop on her current tour. Also at the Met Gala, Hailey chose a white dress with a high slit and a vintage aftertaste, crowned by a feather boa and black tights. The look was a reference to the one previously worn by Jerry Hall in a haute couture show of the brand, dating back to 2002. Although the outfit was therefore not exactly a reference to the Golden Age of Hollywood (which was the theme of this Met Gala year), both fans and critics alike enjoyed Ms. Bieber’s 2000s vibe. “This is Saint Laurent. We decided to do this beautiful white look […]a reference to the YSL look worn by Jerry Hall, “said the model of that dress in an interview with Vogue. “I don’t know, I did my best to be on topic,” Hailey said. Below you can watch the shots of the YSL campaign starring Hailey Bieber, shared in her post on Instagram.

