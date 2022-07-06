From Taco Seller to Doctor to Pro TikToker: Here’s His Story

Dr. Miguel Padilla is not only a doctor but also a professional TikToker with more than 4.9 million followers.

When he was studying at the Faculty of Medicine he had no money to pay for his studies and had to sell basket tacos on the street.

Now that he is a professional doctor, he has a project in which he offers free consultations to people with limited resources.

Social networks have completely transformed the form of communication between people. At the same time, its functions are endless and range from informing to entertaining. In that sense, there is a doctor who has broken stereotypes because he has become a professional TikToker and today he is one of the leading figures in his field.

Physician stereotypes

To date there are people who consider that the Doctors must be serious people with an impeccable image. They are immediately associated with solemnity, considering that it is the only way to obtain the respect of patients.

Until some time ago it was like that, but through the current technologies It has been seen that not all health professionals are the same. Although there are many who do fit the stereotype mentioned above, there are also others who do not hide the fun within their personality.

All this comes to mind for the case of a doctor who has managed to use social networks. Its about Dr Miguel Padillawho today is not only a doctor but also a professional TikToker. To date, he has accumulated 4.9 million followers on this social network.

For his part, each of the videos he publishes gets thousands of reactions despite being quite simple. What he stands out is his direct opinion with which he approaches any subject.

But although he now has some recognition, the path to get to where he is today was not easy. To show all the obstacles he had to face, he published a video that shows the evolution he has had in recent years.

Jobs to pay for medical school

First, it points out that enter the Faculty of Medicine I didn’t have enough money to pay for the race. As a solution, he set up a basket taco stand on the street and in this way he obtained enough income to pay all the expenses that the degree implies.

The highlight is that he is not ashamed of his past but rather values ​​each of the sacrifices he had to make. At the same time, from the university stage she also started with a project to offer free general medical consultations on the street. The objective has always been to support those who have less but who need health care.

With the above in mind, now that you are a doctor and professional TikToker has managed to realize his idea and take it to the next level. Part of the profits he receives from his videos are used to offer free medical care. The evolution of his career and the way he went from being a student selling tacos to a professional doctor is captured in the following video.