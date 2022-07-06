Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Marvel Character And It’s Not Captain America

Share

Chris Evans, the Captain America of the MCU, has chosen his favorite Marvel character of all and his answer will surprise you.

If we talk about iconic characters that They have marked a before and after in the MCU, we have to highlight Steve Rogers, better known as Captain America. This hero has been played by the actor Chris Evans for almost a decade.

Throughout this time, we have seen Captain America develop as a character and continually demonstrate his abilities as the leader of the Avengers team. However, one would think that within this entire universe of characters presented throughout the Phases of the MCU, Chris Evans I would consider Steve Rogers as the favorite hero. But this is not so and the answer will surprise you. Next, we tell you all the details.

What is Chris Evans’ favorite Marvel character?

As we have mentioned, Chris Evans he has brought to life the character of Steve Rogers for almost a whole decade. This was introduced to the MCU in the movie Captain America the First Avengerwhich premiered in 2011.

In this film not only the character and his abilities were presented, but also his motivations. And since then He carried Captain America’s shield with him. until, at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgamegave up the mantle to his friend, Falcon, played by actor Anthony Mackie.

After his participation in the Marvel movies concluded, Chris Evans has continued to participate in other films, such as, for example, in Knives Outin which played the role of villain. It’s the complete opposite of what Steve Rogers stood for. Although another actor who has ventured into other genres is Chris Prattwho will voice Mario Bros. in the new Nintendo plumber movie.

When Chris Evans was promoting his most recent work (Buzz Lightyear’s voice in his human version for the Pixar film, Lightyear), in the D23 Podcasthe was asked what his favorite character in the entire MCU was, to which he did not hesitate to answer.

Evans He is clear about it and his favorite MCU character is Iron Man, the hero played by Robert Downey Jr.but because it was a round of quick questionsdid not have time to explain the reason for his decision.

Iron Man and Captain America: two different personalities

If you’ve followed the Marvel movies over the years, you’ll know that Tony Stark has a personality very different from that of Steve Rogersarriving, in some cases, to be quite the opposite.

However, this does not seem to matter to Chris Evanswho has made it clear that his favorite character in the entire MCU is Iron Man. In fact, on some previous occasion, he has mentioned that, if i had to swap people with another actorit would be with Robert Downey Jr.which shows us his fascination with this hero.

This helps us understand that Chris Evans he likes these funny and complex characters. In fact, if I had to choose a Marvel villain to play, I would have selected to loki.

