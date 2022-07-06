Britney Spears may be in talks for Super Bowl 2023

Britney Spears could soon return to perform at the Super Bowl 2023where the former pop queen would sanction her return to the scene after about 15 years bringing some of her most iconic pieces to the stage ranging from “Baby one more time” to “Toxic“, Up to”Womanizer” And “Gimme more“.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

At least this is the news that has been circulating for a few hours and that has sent fans into arousal in front of the possibility not only to see again Britney struggling with a live, but also to admire her performing next to Madonna and Iggy Azalea, with whom the 40-year-old singer said she wanted to go on stage at next year’s hugely popular Halftime Show which, in the past, has been associated with iconic characters such as Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Lady GagaBeyoncé and Coldplay.

Actually also Spears has already participated in the Super Bowl way back in 2001 sharing the stage with Aerosmith and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlakewith whom she performed on the notes of “Walk This Way”.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Even after a few hours from the spread of the news, the scoop was denied several times starting with iHeart Radiowhere it was reiterated that Britney has no intention of returning to perform as she is too focused on her new life with her husband Sam Asghari, with whom she hopes to soon be able to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother for the third time. In any case, an official denial (or confirmation) of Britney herself has not yet arrived and we just have to wait for her next developments directly from her Instagram page.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io