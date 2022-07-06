Black Adam: from Hawkman to supervillain Sabbac, DC introduces new blood to Dwayne Johnson’s lead

The DC Extended Universe has gone through some major upheavals, with its “problem children” Ezra Miller and Amber Heard. In fact, it could be said that the franchise has faced obstacles repeatedly since its inception with the “Justice League” tanking in 2017. However, the franchise is still doing its best, offering hits like “Aquaman” in 2018 and “Shazam”. ! ” in 2019. Now fans are waiting for the same kind of cinematic magic in the “Black Adam” spin-off, starring Dwayne Johnson.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, “Black Adam” will be released in theaters on October 21, 2022. Considering that a new character from DC Comics will make his big screen debut, everyone is excited to know the other characters who will appear alongside him. Here is the complete list of characters that should appear in “Black Adam”.

Black Adam / Teth-Adam

Dwayne Johnson will play the lead role of Black Adam (Greg Doherty / Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson was cast in the lead role of Black Adam. The character is one of Shazam’s bitter enemies and the nemesis of the Shazam family. He was originally portrayed as a corrupt ancient Egyptian predecessor to Captain Marvel, who made his way into modern times to challenge the hero and his associates Marvel Family. However, the character was later redefined by the DC Comics writers as a corrupt anti-hero trying to rehabilitate his name and reputation for him.

Carter Hall / Hawkman

Carter Hall has been defined as an archaeologist who is the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince and has the power to fly from his umpteenth metal wings. He is the leader of the Justice Society of America. The character has two separate origins in the comic: the first is the origin of the Golden Age and the other is the origin of Post-Hawkworld. Hawkman will be played by Aldis Hodge in the upcoming film.

Albert “Al” Rothstein / Atom Smasher

Atom Smasher is famous for its growth power and super strength. He is the godson of Al Pratt, the Golden Age atom and has acquired his metahuman powers of super strength and control over his molecular structure, allowing him to alter the size and density of his body, from his grandfather, a reluctant supervillain known as Cyclotron. Noah Centineo was cast to play Atom Smasher.

Adrianna Tomaz / Isis

Isis is closely modeled on the main character of the American Saturday morning live-action television show, The Secrets of Isis, which was the second half of The Shazam! / Isis Hour. An incarnation of the character was introduced to the DC Universe in 2006 as a female counterpart to Black Adam. The character of the Egyptian goddess was depicted in the Wonder Woman comic. Isis will be played by Sarah Shahi.

Ismaele Greggor / Sabbac

Marwan Kenzari to play the role of Sabbac (Getty Images / Getty Images for EFA)

Marwan Kenzari was called in to play Sabbac. It is originally the name of two supervillains who appear in Fawcett Comics and DC Comics. The original one first appeared in Captain Marvel, Jr. # 4, and the updated version debuted in Outsiders vol. 3 # 8. The third version was introduced in Justice League No. 21 in 2013 as an opponent of the Shazam family and an associate of Black Adam and the Seven Deadly Sins of Man.

Maxine Hunkel / cyclone

Maxine Hunkel is the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado, Abigail “Ma” Hunkel, an honorary member of the Justice Society and current caretaker of their headquarters. She grew up idolizing her grandmother’s allies in the Justice Society of America. She was once kidnapped by TO Morrow, a mad scientist when she was only six, and she created a powerful android, the second Red Tornado.

As she became an adult, she began to manifest unusual superhuman abilities. A sneeze destroys her grandmother’s garage and the next day she wakes up inside a tornado five hundred feet above the ground. She then she realizes that she can manipulate the wind. The character will be played by Quintessa Swindell.

Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate

Doctor Fate was originally introduced during the golden age of comics and is the most commonly depicted superhero embodiment. The character is mostly portrayed as an agent of the Lords of Order, a group of mystical beings of magic dedicated to protecting the universe from magical threats.

During an archaeological expedition with his father, Nelson accidentally awakens Nabu in a way that kills his father. Pitying the boy for losing his father, Nabu transforms him into a man before training him in the art of magic to be his agent for the Lords of the Order. Eventually he becomes a mystical fighter and defender of crime, gave away several magical artifacts from Nabu, and eventually befriends Inza Cramer, who becomes his partner, girlfriend and wife. Dr. Kent will be played by Pierce Brosnan.

