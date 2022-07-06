Actor Chris Hemsworth debuts on TikTok – Metro World News

australian actor Chris Hemsworth is taking advantage of the positive wave regarding the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder to venture into the Chinese social network Tik Tok.

The latest from the Marvel franchise Thor: Love and Thunder, opens next Wednesday, July 6; however, the cast has already toured various cities around the world to promote the film, which features performances by Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, the villain of the story.

It is the first time that Marvel Studios has taken a risk with a fourth solo film for one of its superheroes. What we had seen were trilogies, like Iron Man or Captain America.

premiere moments

The first video of the Australian shows moments recorded in Los Angeles on the occasion of the premiere of the tape. In the material, the actor appears signing autographs and taking photos with his followers.

His first message reads: “Sydney fans! Los Angeles fans! Love you guys! #ThorLoveAndThunder opens Wednesdays in Australia and Fridays in the US. Pre-order your tickets now, link in bio. Oh and hello TikTok……!” the actor wrote.

Photos of the cast are also featured in the post. Among them is actress Natalie Portman, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe “after her controversial absence following the forced resignation of director Patty Jenkins due to creative differences with the studio, a situation with which the Oscar winner disagreed.” Millennium counted.

A new experience

This installment tells a stage in which Thor embarks on a journey to “find inner peace after the events of” Avengers: endgame “. However, his retreat will be interrupted by Gorr, the butcher of the gods, and his plans to assassinate all deities without exception, ”quotes The Republic.

The actor who began appearing on Australian shows rose to fame when he auditioned for a small role on Star Trek in 2009, and from then on his internationalization took place.

Chris Hemsworth accumulates a fortune of 130 million dollars. In the year 2013 he earned 58 million dollars thanks to his roles in “Rush” and “Thor”. He currently ranks 24th on Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities, UsMarca said.

“Hemsworth’s biggest role came in 2011, when he played the role of Thor for the first time. Hemsworth was instantly on the radar when it came to Hollywood, reprising his role in such films as The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. the middle.

The 38-year-old actor is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, with whom he has three children.

