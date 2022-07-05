Some fun facts you didn’t know about Natalie Portman

Today we see them shine on the screens and we don’t want to miss any of the roles played by our favorite actors. It does not matter if the plot is dramatic, fantastic or action, we are faithful to their roles but, mainly, to those who know exactly how to put themselves in the shoes of each character. What we often ignore is the journey they had to travel to achieve success and many of their stories are exquisite or even better than fiction.

One of the favorites is Natalie Portmann. At this point it is impossible to question his talent. Her acting ability made her win, for the same role, the most important awards for an interpretation: the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award. Something that few have achieved in her career, she did it in a year. In addition to her extensive arc, she put herself at risk by being part of one of the greatest sagas in history, the first episodes of starwars, which were not so well received.

