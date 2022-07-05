Some fun facts you didn’t know about Natalie Portman

Today we see them shine on the screens and we don’t want to miss any of the roles played by our favorite actors. It does not matter if the plot is dramatic, fantastic or action, we are faithful to their roles but, mainly, to those who know exactly how to put themselves in the shoes of each character. What we often ignore is the journey they had to travel to achieve success and many of their stories are exquisite or even better than fiction.

One of the favorites is Natalie Portmann. At this point it is impossible to question his talent. Her acting ability made her win, for the same role, the most important awards for an interpretation: the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award. Something that few have achieved in her career, she did it in a year. In addition to her extensive arc, she put herself at risk by being part of one of the greatest sagas in history, the first episodes of starwars, which were not so well received.

Despite this setback, natalie is widely applauded and has managed to focus on having a career in which his good choices in characters are exalted and not so much in his personal life, so he has been able to keep some details very private, such as the change he had to make when started his career.

fame for portman she arrived at the age of 12, when she played a girl who had lost her parents and is saved by a hitman; In addition to having to get used to working with adults, the interpreter also made a drastic adjustment: her name, because her real name is not natalie and does not bear his real last name either.

His real full name is Neta-Lee Hershlag. She was born in 1981 in Jerusalem, so she is of Israeli origin (another great star born there was Gal Gadot), although her parents decided to emigrate to the United States when she was only three years old. His family history is rich but full of tragedy.

Something that marked the lives of his parents was that his paternal great-grandparents were murdered in a concentration camp in Auschwitz. But it also has a very interesting side because one of her maternal great-grandmothers worked as a spy for the British during World War II. Did you expect this information?

In addition to its overwhelming beauty, Net-Lee she is a female prodigy, with an IQ of 140 (116 is considered high). So it’s no wonder that, in addition to slaying acting, she’s also a graduate of Harvard, no less, majoring in Psychology (doubt resolved as to why she understands her roles so well). Surprisingly, another of her great qualities is that Portman speaks six languages, of course, her perfect English, and she can also communicate fluently in French, Japanese, German, Arabic and, obviously, in her native language. she, the Hebrew.

Soon we can enjoy her on screen in one of her most anticipated performances, her return to Marvel, in the movie Thor: Love and Thunderbut without objection, not only for his tremendous performance, but personally, black swan It was the job that changed his life, since there he met the French dancer Benjamin Millepiedwith whom he had two children.