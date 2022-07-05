Rihanna, the youngest billionaire in the US with a value of 1,400 million dollars

July 5, 2022 | 1:05 p.m.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihannabecame the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the United States, with a net worth amounting to $1.4 billion.

Thanks to her own musical career and her business projects, Rihanna has consolidated a fortune that positioned her at number 21 on the annual list of Forbes of the richest women in the United States who made themselves for the third consecutive year, being the only billionaire under 40 years old.

Most of his fortune from the 34-year-old singer and CEO of Fenty Beauty comes from its three retail companies: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty.

In March, Bloomberg reported that Savage X Fenty lingerie was working with advisers on an Initial Public Offering (IPO) that could be valued at 3,000 million dollars, where Rihanna owns 30% of that company.

She also owns half of FENTY BEAUTY, which in 2020, generated $550 million in revenue. The other half of the company is owned by the French luxury fashion conglomerate. LVMH.

Reaching financial milestones wouldn’t stop me from working: Rihanna

Although Rihanna has established a favorable fortune, the artist has made it clear that her focus is not on the ratings and praise, since in 2019, he shared to the magazine T, of The New York Times, that since you never planned to generate that income, reaching financial milestones doesn’t would prevent working.

Also, the nine-time award winner grammys has stated that it intends to donate that money to important causes.

My money is not for me; It’s always the idea that I can help someone else. The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are the priority, and makes you lose the essence of life, what it means to be alive.

shared to the magazine.

In the annual list of Forbeswas also considered kim kardashian41, with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jennerwho at 24 has a fortune of $600 million, have also found success in both entertainment and retail sales, including their respective makeup lines.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation

In 2012, Rihanna started a philanthropic fund: the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) which, according to its website, aims to support and fund innovative education and climate resilience initiatives.

One of his first initiativeswhich launched a year after the foundation began, raised $60 million for women and children affected by HIV/AIDS through sales of the singer’s lipstick line with MAC Cosmetics.

In January, CLF partnered with Twitter co-founder’s #SmartSmall initiative, jack dorseyto donate a combined $15 million to 18 different climate justice groups.

That money goes to organizations focused and led by women, youth, indigenous people, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ communities in the United States and the Caribbean.

according to the CLF website.

