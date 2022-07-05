Raúl Jiménez reunited with his partner in attack, Adama Traoré

Adama Traoré, Raúl Jiménez’s best partner in attack, met again with the Mexican on the first day of Wolves’ practices for the start of the preseason

The Mexican Raul Jimenez met again in training wolverhampton with his partner in attack, the Spanish Adama Traorewho returned to the club after a loan session at the Barcelona.

wolves started training for the start of the new 2022-2023 season and the Aztec attacker was present along with I broughtwho also joined the orders of the Portuguese strategist Bruno Lage.

During his time with the team Premier League, Raul Jimenez found of adama a great partner for his goals, because the Spaniard collaborated with several goal assists to Jimenez. January 15, 2022 was the last time that both were present on the scoreboard.

On the first day of training for the new campaign, Raúl Jiménez met up with Adama Traoré. @wolves

With details to be defined, it is expected that on July 9, the Wolves will have a friendly preparation match against Burnley, and then face the Alaves and to I raised in matches that will serve as preparation for the next championship.

The new season of wolverhampton will start with the confrontation as visitors in the house of Leedssaid duel will be held on August 6.