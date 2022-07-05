Pumas will be Barcelona’s rival at the Joan Gamper

UNAM was the team chosen to play the traditional match against the Blaugranas on August 7

The Cougars They will be the team that faces the Barcelona for him Joan Gamper Trophy, next Sunday, August 7, the Catalan club reported. Despite the fact that in the last hours the possibility had been handled that the Atlastwo-time Liga MX champion, regardless of who played it, this Tuesday the Barça team made the announcement.

It will be the second time in history that the men’s and women’s soccer teams will compete in the tournament. The barca by Xavi Hernández will play on Sunday, August 7 at 8:00 p.m. at the Spotify Camp Nou against Cougarswhile Jonatan Giráldez’s team will do so a few days later, on August 23, at 8:00 p.m. against Montpellier Herault Sport Clubat the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the Ciudad Deportiva.

The Barcelona completed this Tuesday in the Joan Gamper Sports City the first of two double training sessions scheduled for this week.

The Barça coach, Xavi Hernández, directed two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, on the second day of work with all the available players, in addition to the reserve team players Arnau Casas, Alex Valle and Fabio Blanco.

The Barça team will train again this Wednesday, at 7:00 p.m., in the sports city, where the presence of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie is expected, who will be presented in the morning as the club’s new player.

The resignation of AS Roma to play the matches with the two teams, male and female, forced the barca to look for rivals with a time frame that limited the options of finding clubs that allowed playing on the same day. Finally it will be done separately so that the two Barça teams can play the tournament.

The Cougars They will arrive at the game with the rhythm of the game after having started the season in Liga MX last Sunday with a goalless draw against the Xolos de Tijuana on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Apertura.

The UNAM renewed its squad for this tournament, releasing players of the stature of Alfredo Talavera and Alan Mozo, while incorporating Gustavo Del Prete and Eduardo ‘Toto’ Salvio.

The Barcelona chose to Cougars to play the tournament Joan Gamperbecause the Atlas was “very hesitant”, for “too long” at the time of receiving the invitation. In the case of the university students, they immediately accepted and in the Catalan club they are “delighted to have a Mexican rival“, they informed ESPN sources close to the negotiations.