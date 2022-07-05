Mojang adds a tribute to YouTuber Technoblade in Minecraft

Mojang has added a Minecraft tribute to YouTuber Technoblade, after his passing was made public last week.

Technoblade, real name Alex, was twenty-three years old and suffering from cancer. Over the last few years he had become a popular Minecraft content creator, amassing more than thirteen million followers.

After the news of his death, the networks were flooded with messages of condolence, both from players and developers from Mojang itself. The studio has also gone a step further and has decided to pay homage to it by updating the Minecraft Java Edition home screen to add a Minecraft pig with a crown, the icon that the YouTuber had on his channel.

In a statement, written by Technoblade before he died and read by his father, he said “thank you for supporting my content during these years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again, because they have been the happiest years of my life”.

Mojang answered saying that “we have tried to find the words, but all of us in Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. It meant so much to our community and brought us so much joy. We will miss him so much 🐷👑🗡.”

THE PIG IN THE JAVA MINECRAFT LAUNCHER IS WEARING A CROWN AS A TECHNOBLADE MEMORIAL THAT’S SO SWEET pic.twitter.com/GkO9OnB89O — ThatGoofyGuy (Working on MTH) #savetf2 (@TGGtheStickBoy) July 2, 2022