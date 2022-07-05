Mitsubishi L200 prepares its new generation: spy photos and data

The new generation of the Mitsubishi L200 advances in its development and some spy photos in southern Europe confirm it.

With the aim of continuing to measure up to the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Nissan Frontier, the Mitsubishi L200 is working on a new generation. This pick-up was ‘hunted’ carrying out tests in broad daylight in the south of the Old Continent.

The new pick-up that is carrying out drag tests, revealed a totally outside camouflaged and a small trailer, ideal for the test. In addition to this, his steering wheel.

Before continuing, it should be noted that this pick-up is known as ‘Mitsubishi Triton’ in markets far from European borders. Now, let’s go into detail.

New generation: What do we know?

Now, the company will put aside the platform that currently supports the pick-up, and will make it brand new. As an effect, its measurements will suffer variations, among them a longer wheelbase compared to the current model.

In fact, being part of The alliance’ will allow it to carry out different synergies with Renault and Nissan. On the other hand, the pick-up will adapt to the new times and offer hybrid mechanical schemes.

Anyway, the process of developing of the new generation of the Mitsubishi L200 is in the initial stage, and its global marketing It could happen at some point in 2024. We are waiting for the brand to reveal all its details, features and equipment.