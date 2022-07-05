Keanu Reeves prepares a documentary about F1 — F1 — Autobild.es

The actor Keanu Reeves visited last weekend Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and he did not do it just to enjoy the spectacle of the queen category. Reeves, as it has been known later, is working on a documentary film on one of the great success stories of recent F1: Brown GP.

The British team, which was owned by Ross Brawn (which later became Mercedes), only competed during the 2009 season and that year was proclaimed champion of both constructors and drivers, with Jenson Button behind the wheel of GP1.

BrawnGP was actually the Honda team under new management. When Honda decided to leave F1, Brawn, who was in charge of the team and knew its potential before the 2009 regulation change, took over the structure. And, as could be seen in that season, the Briton was not wrong.

“We want to tell that impressive story“, said Reeves at Silverstone, where he was invited by Ross Brawn. “There is much that can be told from the outside. A friend told me the story (of the team) and I was shocked. So we thought, “let’s tell that story.” It has been great to know what happened in that year, “he commented, according to Motorsport Magazine.

“It wasn’t just the cars and the new regulations. There was also FOTA, the threat of a new parallel championship… there was a lot going on in F1 at the time! The world of F1 was and still is extraordinarybut with Brawn GP that year something very special happened,” he added.

Reeves, known for his participation in films like The Matrix, Constantine and many others, is also a great fan of the motor world. On occasion he has come to participate in races for fun. At Silverstone he was also able to put on a photographer’s bib, which allowed him to see the F1 cars up close.

The actor also spent time with Button, the 2009 world title winner, showing that the project is moving towards reality. What was not said, nor was there any clue about it, is when the documentary will be released or on what platform.

Of course, it is clear that the world of cinema is aware of the growth that Formula 1 is having everywhere. Reeves’s is not the only work that is brewing at the moment, since Lewis Hamilton is also working on a film with Brad Pitt and, on the other hand, several stars have come together to make a film about Enzo Ferrari.