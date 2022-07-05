Is a Covid vaccine certificate mandatory to work?

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the work environment in Mexico has changed, from doing activities from home or even alternating working days to be present at the office, but many wonder, can my boss ask for the vaccination certificate at the office? worked? this says the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS).

Luis María Mayor, head of the STPS, says that it is not mandatory to present the Vaccination Certificate for covid-19, both to continue with your work activities and as a conditioning factor when being hired, nor can it be a cause or justification for losing it.

A job should not be conditioned to having the Vaccination Certificate

If at work your boss asks you for the Vaccination Certificate, to continue working or as part of your contract, you would be violating the Federal Labor Law, because up to now the vaccine is not mandatory and everyone has the right to apply it or not. .

The head of the STPS published on her Twitter account, “the vaccination certificate against covid-19 cannot and should not be used as a condition to hire or remain in employment.”

It is mandatory to present the vaccination certificate at work

In a morning conference, the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that it is not a requirement to continue in a job or be hired. “It is not appropriate, in fact, it may be illegal in certain circumstances, for employment purposes to be required to be vaccinated against covid-19.” He also added that “the certificate should not be used in Mexico as a condition of employment.”

If at your place of employment they request a certificate or proof of vaccination to continue working, you can defend yourself based on the previous motions, and supported by the Labor Law

