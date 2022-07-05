Hulu ranking in the United States: these are the most watched movies of the moment

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Hulu, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, with these new challenges in mind, Hulu offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Hulu United States:

1. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

two. Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink

Pain, passion, love: enter the mind of Machine Gun Kelly. (FILMAFFINITY)

3. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

Four. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

5. Super cool

Best friends, Neil and Gilbert start their senior year of high school with high hopes and aspirations. Neil has always fantasized about being cool enough to date his longtime crush and Gilbert has always dreamed of being a social media superstar. After what is, by all accounts, a very disappointing and embarrassing first day at school, Neil makes a magical wish to be cool just at the magical moment the clock strikes 11:11. The next morning, Neil wakes up to a reality that comes straight from the comics of his dreams.

6. Owners of the street

Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves) is a veteran Los Angeles police officer who is having the worst time of his life after the death of his wife. When evidence implicates him in the execution of a fellow officer, Tom is forced to go against everything he’s ever known on the force, questioning the loyalty of everyone around him…

7. Witch Hunt

In a modern-day America where witches are real and witchcraft is illegal, a teenage girl must confront her own demons and prejudice as she helps two witches avoid law enforcement and cross the southern border into Mexico. .

8. Men in Black: International

The Men in Black have always protected Earth from the scum of the universe. Now they must tackle their greatest threat to date: an insider inside the organization.

9. Two parents in trouble

Two parents with alcohol problems try to hide their recent financial difficulties from their daughter and her friends.

10. Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it single-handedly, he trusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a perilous quest, encountering animals old and new, and facing off against a growing legion of beasts. Grindelwald followers.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu’s role

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

