Hugh Jackman responds to cameo rumors

Hugh Jackman reacted to the rumors that he will appear in Deadpool 3 by posting a new image on his social networks.

Deadpool and Hugh Jackman?

The next installment of Deadpool is without a doubt one of the most important. And it is that the third film of xxx will mark the introduction of Deadpool to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Deadpool 3 has been a long wait.

The last film of the Marvel character played by Ryan Reynolds was just over four years ago. And since then, fans have been waiting to see the controversial Wide Wilson on the big screen.

It should be remembered that Deadpool had originally been part of Fox’s X-Men franchise.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy, who previously directed the “Night at the Museum” trilogy and “Free Guy,” which also starred Ryan Reynolds.

For the next antheroe film, Reynolds’ participation has already been confirmed. In addition to that of his co-star, Leslie Uggams.

However, the production has generally been kept secret, so there is no information about the cast and plot yet.

Despite the above, During the last few weeks some rumors have taken over cyberspace. And it is said that Hugh Jackman could appear in Deadpool 3 as Wolverine.

Rumors erupted when Jackman posted a photo of him surprised by something on his phone.

At first glance it could be nothing, however, for Hugh’s followers it meant a kind of clue about his return speculative. It should be remembered that, given how “Logan” ended, Jackman’s return would seem highly unlikely.

But, Jackman did not take the controversy for granted. And during the morning of this Tuesday he posted another image on his twitter account saying “Let’s see what rumor starts today with the look on my face.”

Let’s see what rumor the look on my face starts today … pic.twitter.com/eWo0gNPv91 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 5, 2022





