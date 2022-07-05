After a mega leak, details about the Rockstar game were revealed. The online mode will come with incredible news.





GTA 6 It is a game that generates many expectations. After the success of GTA V, fans are eagerly awaiting the title already confirmed by Rockstar. Now, a user leaked practically all the details of the video game. Here we tell you what the long-awaited online mode will be like as filtered .







GTA 6: this will be the online mode

According to the mega leak shared by user TestPattern5the online mode of the new Grand Theft Auto will have the following features:

Rockstar will give you more priority to story mode than online but consider adding a subscription service for multiplayer .

but consider adding . will continue to offer the freedom offered by the online mode of GTA V .

. Each online session will have a maximum of 100 players.

There will be four different characters to choose from . each will have different skills and characteristics . You can create and customize a character of each type, and you can switch between them at any time, but each one will have their silver and their objects .

. each will have . You can create and customize a character of each type, and . There will be story missions within online mode . Each character will have their own missions, which can be played solo or multiplayer .

. Each character will have their own missions, which can be played . The physique of each character can be customized , which will affect stats: you can choose a fatter, skinnier, more muscular character, which will cause changes in stamina, strength and health. During the game, it can be modified by eating more or less and exercising.

, which will affect stats: you can choose a fatter, skinnier, more muscular character, which will cause changes in stamina, strength and health. During the game, it can be modified by eating more or less and exercising. Silver will be more realistic : Items will be cheaper but money will be harder to come by

: Items will be cheaper but money will be harder to come by There will be reputation points which will depend on the behavior of the player.

which will depend on the behavior of the player. you can get arrested . To get out of jail you will have to pay. Inside the jail you will be able to fight against other players and gain or lose reputation points by the time you get out.

. To get out of jail you will have to pay. Inside the jail you will be able to fight against other players and gain or lose reputation points by the time you get out. There will be traffic laws which will also influence the reputation points.











The mega leak of GTA 6

The user TestPattern5 shared a document with all the details of the Rockstar game. In the, practically all the details of GTA 6 are revealed, such as who will be the protagonists, what will be the locations and even the release date. Although from Rockstar they have not yet confirmed or denied anything, the level of detail of the filtration is immense, so it is very likely that everything is true. In addition, the user who shared this information is famous for having leaked news that ended up being correct.

When does GTA 6 come out?

According to the leaked document in which all the details of the new Rockstar game are, the title will be available between October and December 2024.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



