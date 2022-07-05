Emily Blunt and Chris Evans to Star in David Yates’ New ‘Pain Hustlers’

After the unfortunate turn that the franchise of fantastic animalsdirector David Yachts He is already preparing another project, one on a slightly smaller scale. Is about Pain Hustlerswhose rights have been acquired by Netflix for worldwide distribution. As the protagonist, he will have Emily Blunt who could be accompanied by Chris Evans since it is in final talks to be part of the cast.

Pain Hustlers It will follow Liza Drake, a woman who, in search of a better life for herself and her daughter, comes across a failed pharmaceutical company that, with her charisma, courage and initiative, manages to move forward. Already in the high-class life that she wanted, Liza finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with dire consequences.

The script was written by Well’s Towersin addition to directing, Yates will produce through Wychwood Pictures alongside Yvonne Walcott Yachts. At the moment no further details of the project are known, we will be on the lookout for more news.

Leaving behind his role as Captain America in the UCM, Evans is quite busy. He recently lent his voice to LightyearWe’ll see in a few weeks The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, ghosted with Anne of Arms, Project Artemis with Scarlett Johansson Y RedOne with Dwayne Johnson. We saw Blunt a year ago in A Quiet Place 2 Y Jungle Cruisein 2023 we will also see it in Oppenheimer of Christopher Nolan.

