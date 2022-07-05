Chris Hemsworth on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: “We have an insane production in front of us” | CHEKA

“An insane production”, that’s how the actor labeled Chris Hemsworth to the new movie Marvel‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, which will be released this July 7 in all cinemas.

“This movie is Taika run amok. It’s like he was given the keys to the kingdom and someone thought: what would happen if we let a seven-year-old make a movie? Well, let’s put this over here, let’s do this over here. He got a positive response to everything he suggested,” Hemsworth commented.

“That’s why we now have an insane production in front of us,” he added.

Natalie Portman returns to embody Jane Foster returns in the new Marvel tape.

Something similar was indicated by the director of the film, Taika Waititi, who explained that this next premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the result of focus groups made to six-year-old children. Something not so far from Hemsworth’s opinion.

“After six months on set, you realize it was fun when it was shot but it doesn’t necessarily make sense to include it all in the final version of the film,” said the filmmaker.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in our theaters this Thursday, July 7, and fans are already very excited about the story that the film will tell, which has presented Gorr, the Butcher of Gods as a villain, as well like the return of Jane Foster as Mighty Thor.

