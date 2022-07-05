Checo Pérez was visited by Van Dijk and Aké at SilverstoneHalftime

Midtime Editorial

The British Grand Prix It is characterized by being one of the most special season after season and this time it was no different. However, not everything was joy, because the accidents made by Guanyu Zhou and Alex Albon They paralyzed the hearts of millions. However, the podium made up of Carlos Sainz, Checo Perez and Lewis Hamilton they did bring happiness to the fans.

Checo Pérez with Van Dijk and Aké

Another aspect that characterized this edition of the F1 GP was the appearance of actors such as Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise. In addition to this, figures from the premier league What Virgil Van Dijk and Nathan Aké were also present and even went to visit the Mexican pilot of Red Bull Racing.

The defender of Liverpool shared through his Instagram stories coexistence that he and his partner Netherlands national team they had with Czech Perez. In the video that lasts a few seconds you can see how the Mexican jokes saying that he believed the Reds defenseman “was taller.”

Then he salutes the defense of the Manchester City and start talking to Van Dijk. In the same way, the figures of the English league coexisted with the rest of the team of Red Bull Racinghighlighting the photographs with the World Champion Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly and the RB18.

Czech Perez managed to sign another excellent performance in the current season of Formula 1, being in the seventeenth position and climbing to get on the podium in second place. The Mexican managed to shorten the distance against his Dutch teammate in the drivers’ championship.

