Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 4

On this Monday, July 4, 2022 Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies They are trading higher, with the virtual currency par excellence above the level of 19 thousand dollars per unit in the cryptoactive markets this morning.

Following a series of pullbacks that dropped to its lowest level in over a year, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency is currently hovering above the $19K threshold after breaking out of $20K support:

Bitcoin price this July 4, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 19 thousand 565.70

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 396 thousand 804.88

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 82 million 256 thousand 244.56

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 465 thousand 598.19

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 18 million 130 thousand 586.51

Bitcoin in euros: 18 thousand 750.29

Ethereum price this 4 of July from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 091.29

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 22 thousand 140.96

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 4 million 584 thousand 034.22

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 045.21

Dogecoin price this July 4, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.068

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.37

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 284.37

Dogecoin in euros: 0.065

If you are thinking of taking advantage of this volatility to make investments and look for profits, do not forget that this also implies a risk for your capital, so being well informed and following its behavior in real time in the markets will be important.

