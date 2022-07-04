WWE SummerSlam 2022: the bets of the show start

SummerSlam is WWE’s next Premium Live Event. It will take place on Saturday, July 30, and the bookmakers begin to indicate the Confirmed Fight Favorites.

The portal Unibet has presented the first figures, where we can see how Roman Reigns starts as a favorite in the fight for the WWE Unified Championship. However, for now, the difference is not very large compared to Lesnar’s figures.

Below, we review the odds for each match, marking the favorite to win in bold.



WWE SummerSlam 2022 Betting



WWE Unified Championship



Roman Reigns (-190) vs. Brock Lesnar (+130)



Pat McAfee (-250) vs. Happy Corbin (+175)



logan paul (-500) vs. The Miz (+300) – NOT CONFIRMED

Remember that negative odds indicate how much money you have to bet to get a profit of 100 dollars. the smaller the number, the less money you earn and the more favored the fighter is. On the other hand, positive odds indicate the profit corresponding to a $100 bet. The higher the number, the less favorite the fighter is.

