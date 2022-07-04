Will we have a fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

As we know, The Umbrella Academy follows the seven Hargreeves brothers as they struggle to find their place in the world. Following the death of their father, the family reunites just in time to save the world, only to realize that they were indeed the cause of the apocalypse.

Although the series loosely followed the plot of the original comics by Gerard Way (vocalist of My Chemical Romance), the third season of The Umbrella Academy marked a divergence in the program’s trajectory. As Way is momentarily working on the new comics, the graphic novels and the television adaptation are taking on stand-alone storylines for the first time. The third season received generally positive reviews from press and fans alike, who are already wondering if a new season of the series is on the way.

During an interview, Steve Blackman spoke about the future of the Netflix series. Though it hasn’t been officially renewed yet, Blackman says he already knows what’s in store for the Hargreeves brothers, and that he’s just waiting for the green light: