Warner Bros reaffirms its support for Rowling, following a minor accident

It is “because” of a small incident, which occurred between an external public relations representative and Sky Newsthat the Warner Bros she was forced to reaffirm and renew her support for the writer of the saga of Harry Potter, JK Rowling.

A minor incident leads Warner Bros to clarify its support for JK Rowling

According to what Variety reported in the past few hours, a public relations representative, who no longer works for Warner Bros but was acting on behalf of the studio at the time, would have prevented Sky News from asking the Harry star a question. Potter, Tom Felton.

The fact dates back to a recent press event organized for the expansion of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London, which the Draco actor attended to promote the occasion. The question Sky News wanted to ask Felton was his opinion that it seemed “odd” that Rowling had taken a back seat when it came to the franchise. Wizarding World.

Read also: Harry Potter’s new line of Hogwarts houses backpacks is available!

Sky News would have received an email explaining that “JK Rowling isn’t related to Warner or Tom Felton, and the team felt she wasn’t relevant to the piece.”

A statement that for Warner Bros is “Totally wrong”.

“Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive and fulfilling partnership with JK Rowling for the past 20 years” can be read in the official release of Warner Bros. “She is one of the most skilled storytellers in the world and we are proud to be the studio that brings her vision, characters and stories to life now – and for decades to come. On Monday, a third-party news agency released a statement that seemed contrary to this view. The claim was completely wrong and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets that it happened as part of a media event on that day. “

Obviously, this has aroused not a little interest among fans and insiders, having become Rowling’s a divisive figure in recent years due to some controversial transphobic comments (also criticized by franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint ).

A statement that comes after the special cast reunion held for the twentieth anniversary of the saga made by HBO Max, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, in which the absence of the author has not gone unnoticed. Apparently, Rowling had been invited but she preferred not to attend the event, releasing a few brief statements.