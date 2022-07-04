Tom Cruise turned 60 and everything seems to be going very well

(CNN) — Tom Cruise turned 60 on July 3 and all we got for him was box office success.

While “Top Gun: Maverick” is at the top of the box office, the protagonist of the film spent part of his birthday at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the United Kingdom.

Tom Cruise applauds at the podium celebrations during the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday in Northampton, England.

Not only has Cruise raced a few cars, but he’s also good friends with champion race car driver Lewis Hamilton.

Some of her famous friends wished her a happy birthday on social media.

“Mission Impossible” director Christopher McQuarrie and “Maverick” co-star Glen Powell have posted a photo of Cruise, known for performing his own stunts, hanging from a plane mid-flight.

“This is 60.TC, there is no one like you”, Powell tweeted. “Keep holding on. Happy birthday @TomCruise.”

His legendary “Top Gun” co-star Val Kilmer also sent some birthday love.

“Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice!”, Kilmer tweeted.

