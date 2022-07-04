Tom Cruise turned 60 and everything seems to be going very well
(CNN) — Tom Cruise turned 60 on July 3 and all we got for him was box office success.
While “Top Gun: Maverick” is at the top of the box office, the protagonist of the film spent part of his birthday at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the United Kingdom.
Not only has Cruise raced a few cars, but he’s also good friends with champion race car driver Lewis Hamilton.
Some of her famous friends wished her a happy birthday on social media.
“Mission Impossible” director Christopher McQuarrie and “Maverick” co-star Glen Powell have posted a photo of Cruise, known for performing his own stunts, hanging from a plane mid-flight.
“This is 60.TC, there is no one like you”, Powell tweeted. “Keep holding on. Happy birthday @TomCruise.”
His legendary “Top Gun” co-star Val Kilmer also sent some birthday love.
Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice !
— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 4, 2022
