Today’s Matches: Santos vs Monterrey, live the match of Day 1 of the Apertura 2022; Live Liga MX result

Live score: Santos 2-2 Monterrey | Liga MX Apertura 2022, Matchday 1

First Half San 2-2 Mty | The first 45 points are over. Great match between Santos and Monterrey who leave with a tie at two goals. A great second half awaits us and we’ll see if the teams can maintain the pace they showed in this first half.

Min 48 San 2-2 Mty | Near Santos, Omar Campos is unable to close to finish off the center and the opportunity for Santos escapes.

Min 47 San 2-2 Mty | Rayados tries to generate danger, but they no longer had the clarity of the first few minutes.

Min 45 San 2-2 Mty | Six minutes are added in this first part.

Min 44| San 2-2 Mty | Another approach by Santos in a good combination between Leo Surez and Fernando Gorriarn that he cannot crown, his shot comes out safely.

Min 43| San 2-2 Mty | The frenetic rhythm with which both teams played slows down, the final stretch of this exciting duel is approaching, in which the reaction of Santos who lost 2-0 stands out.

Min 41| San 2-2 Mty | The second yellow card appears for Rayados, Csar Montes is painted yellow after a foul on Preciado.

minute 38| San 2-2 Mty | Near Rayados of the third!. Maxi Meza takes a corner kick and Acevedo has to work hard to deflect the ball for a corner kick.

minute 36| San 2-2 Mty | The match rises in intensity, the two teams focused on the front in an entertaining first half.

Min 34| San 2-2 Mty | The equalizing goal arrives, a great reaction from Santos and it is Felix Torres who achieves the equalizer after a header inside the small area to beat Rayados’ goal.

Min 28| San 1-2 Mty | Intense first half, after the initial dominance of the locals, Rayados leveled the actions and after the penalty that brought Santos closer,

Min 26 | San 1-2 Mty | Santos goal. Fernando Gorriarn takes the penalty perfectly, deceiving Mochis Cárdenas and Santos gets closer on the scoreboard.

Min 24 | San 0-2 Mty | The referee Prez Durn marks a penalty in favor of Santos, the play is reviewed.

Min 14 | San 0-2 Mty | Aguirre appears to make it 2-0. the Uruguayan takes advantage of a great pass from Ponchito González to simply pump the ball and overcome Acevedo’s exit. The new Rayados duo works.

Goooollll by Funes Mori! Rogelio Fune Mori appears to score the first goal of the game and the first in his personal account, he takes advantage of the poor control of Felix Torres and the Rayados striker does not fail to send the ball to the bottom. Rayados already wins.

Min 14 | San 0-0 Mty | Aguirre appears!! Monterrey had the best chance of the game and was about to open the scoring with a header from Aguirre that deflected Acevedo, a great play by Rayados.

Min 13 | San 0-0 Mty | Vegas walks off the field, but will have no problem getting back into the game.

Min 11 | San 0-0 Mty | Strong clash, between Eduardo Aguirre and Sebastin Vegas, the one from Rayados comes out with the worst part, there is blood in the mouth and the Rayados bench is attentive to what is happening with their player.

Min 9 | San 0-0 Mty | Santos has more control of the ball in the first minutes, Rayados is still not dangerously close to Carlos Acevedo’s goal.

Min 7 | San 0-0 Mty | First corner kick for Santos, but the service arrives without danger and Rayados disappears the danger of his goal.

Min 6 | San 0-0 Mty | Luis Romo commits two consecutive fouls, but the Rayados player is saved from the yellow card. Without clarity the two teams at the start of the game.

Min 3 | San 0-0 Mty | The first yellow card arrives, Rolando Prieto de Santos It is the first cautioned of the party.

Min 2 | San 0-0 Mty | First arrival of Santos, a center from Orranta that reaches the bottom, takes the center, but Mochis Cárdenas picks up the ball to avoid any danger.

The duel between Saints and Montereymake it a great match.

19:00 | About to start the match, everything ready at TSM Corona, the match referee will be Jose Antonio Prez Durn.

18:53 | Santos and Monterrey met in the preseason, the victory went to the Lagunero team that beat the Rayados 1-0, however In the league, the warriors have lost two in a row against the royals.

18:49 | Santos vs Monterrey is the second duel on Sunday, in the middle of Pumas and Xolos settled for a tie at one goalthe day closes tomorrow Monday with the clash between Pachuca and Quetaro, a match that you can follow through MARCA Claro and Claro Sports.

18:47 | Santos has the mission to qualify for the league, the previous tournament was left out and their numbers were far from what was expected by their fansjust 5 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses.

18:45 | Attentive with the climate factor, the current temperature in Torren is reported to be 44 degrees. Very hot, so the physical aspect will be important, as the teams are recovering from an intense preseason.

18:40 | The last tournament was not the best for Santos, Rayados took advantage of that, which in Clausura 2022 took the victory by the minimum difference.

Monterey Lineup

Vctor Manuel Vucetich presents the eleven with which he starts this match, remembering that Due to Esteban Andrada’s injury, the person in charge of covering Rayados’ goal will be Luis Cárdenas.

Saints lineup



Eduardo Fentanes has the men with whom he starts the match against Monterrey ready: Acevedo, Campos, Doria, Torres, Orranta, Suez, Carrillo, Gorriarn, Prieto, Preciado and Aguirre

Santos Laguna appears before his public and against Rayados will also have the opportunity to wear their new clothingthe lagoon team boasts the uniform to present this afternoon

Welcome minute by minute of the game between Santos and Monterrey, duel corresponding to Day 1 of the Apertura 2022 tournament. A duel between two teams that have a very strong rivalry, so a great match is expected at TSM Corona. Guerreros and Rayados met in preseason, the victory went to the Laguneros, but now things will be different because Vctor Manuel Vucetich knows that the pressure to deliver good results grows day by day, so Monterrey is forced to come out with the victory. Join us for this duel that closes Sunday’s activity in Liga MX.