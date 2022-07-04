Thor: Love and Thunder Tour, at the cinema to meet the characters of the film

On the occasion of the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney Princesses, in collaboration with Marvel Avengers Italia, Circuito Giometti Cinema and The Space Cinema, organized the Thor: Love and Thunder Tour. At each stage of the tour it will be possible to meet the characters of the film and take lots of photos with them or simply see the film in their company. Together with them there will also be several influencers invited to celebrate together the last chapter of the Asgardian prince.

Thor: Love and Thunder Tour, meet the characters of the film

From 6 to 10 July it will be possible to meet Thor, the Potente Thor and the protagonists of the film, in the most beautiful Italian cinemas and cities in a real journey through our peninsula.

Here is the calendar of dates confirmed so far:

7 July – Le Befane Multiplex – Rimini

8 July – Multiplex Metropois – Pesaro

9 July – Multiplex – Ancona

10 July – Space Cinema Parco de Medici – Rome

Official tour partners: Pop Culture Italy, OldWildWest, Creation Dose Talent

To stay up to date on the Thor: Love and Thunder Tour click HERE.

When will Thor: Love and Thunder be released in theaters?

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, will arrive in all Italian cinemas from July 6.

The Italian trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder

Here is the official Italian trailer of Thor: Love and Thuder:

The synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder

This is the official synopsis of the film:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a different journey from those faced so far, in search of himself. But his rest is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor relies on the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s amazement, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir. , like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a shocking cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Slaughterer’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor (Chris Heimsworth) – After his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder seems to have found his desire for adventure, leaving for space aboard the Milano, the spaceship of the Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving Valkyria to lead the Asgardians survivors of Ragnarok. It will be this search for a lost self and the desire to return to being a true hero that will guide Thor’s exploits in his new film

Gorr (Christian Bale) – Alien with a tragic past, Gorr is the last survivor of a world destroyed by a terrible tragedy. A destruction arrived despite the prayers and supplications to their divinities, left hordes at the desperate request for help from an entire world. Feeling betrayed by the gods who should have protected him, Gorr decides to give life to his own crusade, with the ultimate goal of eliminating every deity of the Galaxy.

Valkyria (Tessa Thompson) – After being presented as an Asgardian renegade, Valkyria was elevated to the role of leader of the surviving Asgardians and took refuge on Earth. Her warrior soul painfully fits in with this task, and from the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer it seems clear that her warlike vis will be one of Thor’s forces.

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – After her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World, Jane Foster was completely gone, but now we see her return to the scene wielding none other than a reforged Mjolnir. Thor’s old flame, Jane’s presence will be central to the dynamics of the film, as well as explaining where she has been all this time

Guardians of the Galaxy – The group led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and composed of Rocket Racoon (Bradly Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillian) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) also welcomed the God of Thunder, who will face adventures in the cosmos with them, at least at the beginning of the film.