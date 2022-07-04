This website shows a map in real time with the updated price of all gas stations in the country

Share

Thanks to this website you can find out the price of gasoline or diesel at any of the gas stations in Spain.

At a time when the price of gasoline is marking all-time highsyour smartphone can be a great ally to know at which gas station in your locality will you be able to refuel cheaper.

Thus, after recently telling you how to use Google Maps to check the price of gasoline, we now bring you another really useful tool to pay less when you refuel: a website that shows you a map in real time with the updated price of all gas stations in the country.

Check the price of gasoline or diesel before refueling

This website that shows you in real time the price of all the gas stations in Spain has been created by Datadista, a Spanish digital communication medium created in 2016 by journalists Ana Tudela and Antonio Delgado which is specialized in investigative journalism, infographics, charts and statistics.

Thus, to access this web page you can do clicking on the banner that appears on the main page of the Datadista.com website or directly from this link.

Once you enter this website it will appear before you a map of Spain with a series of colored dots that represent each and every gas station in the country and whose tonality varies depending on the price of fuel in each of them, being the red points the most expensive gas stations and the blue points the cheapest.

At the top of this map you will also see four buttons with the four types of vehicle fuels what is currently:

gasoline 95

gasoline 98

Diesel A

Diesel B

At this point, you must bear in mind that most of the gas stations on this map will not have diesel B, since it is a type of fuel for agricultural vehicles that is only available at some service stations.

A) Yes, to check the price of fuel at any gas station in Spain you just have to follow these simple steps:

Select the type of fuel for your vehicle at the top of the web

Locate the area where the gas station you want to consult is located and zoom in properly double-clicking the left mouse button on it scrolling the mouse wheel or clicking on the button with the “+” sign that appears on the right side of the map

scrolling the mouse wheel or clicking on Once you have located the gas station whose prices you want to check, click with the left mouse button on the color point which represents the same

which represents the same Doing this will open a pop-up window showing you the gas station hours and the prices of all fuels available at said service station

Just below the fuel prices at each gas station, a message appears reminding you that at these costs you have to apply the government discount of 20 cents per liter.

Related topics: Internet

Share

Follow Andro4all to find out about all the mobile news Follow us on Google News