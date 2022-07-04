The Spanish stars that join the fashion of meditation

Among foreign stars, especially Anglo-Saxon, it is very common. Meditate movie people like Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Keanu Reeves, Lena Dunham, Cameron Diaz, arnold schwarzenegger, Jim Carrey, liv tyler, Clint Eastwood either Martin Scorsese. Models like Elle MacPherson either Gisele Bundchen. Also singers like Paul MCCARTNEY, Moby either Katy Perry. And TV stars like Oprah Winfrey.





In Spain, the great promoter is Paul Motorcycleswho already in 2020 dedicated a few minutes of the program to convincing the audience of the virtues of meditation, using as live and direct guinea pigs Brown, the altar boy Y Luis Piedrahita. «I know that there are many people when they hear about meditation or relaxation and just saying the word makes them nervous. And it has an explanation: because the body becomes defensive », he began explaining her. It was an introductory course: “The real meditations for twenty minutes or an hour,” she detailed.





That same year 2020, the model and actor Jon Kortajarena He wrote on his Instagram about the virtues of this technique: «Almost all of us suffer from anxiety, depression and anguish at some point in life. It is not something to be ashamed of. On the contrary, facing that is brave. I started doing breathing and meditation work a little over a month ago, and although it sounds like a cliché, I assure you that it has changed my life. The power of breathing and consciousness is enormous », he recounted in a post.

Jon Kortajarena, meditatingInstagram

Motos returned to the fray last February, taking advantage of the visit to the actor’s set Alex Gonzalez. That day, the presenter recounted his initiation: «I began to meditate because I gossip to the vast majority of Hollywood actors who come here to see what I get out of them, to see what I copy from them. This doing something or like something… Being a Hollywood actor must be something very complicated and the people who were focused all told you: ‘I meditate every morning’. And in the end I say: ‘Holy shit, I’m going to do it too’. And I’m doing very well. If you feel like it, there are easy guided medications on the Internet.”





Álex González told how his guru was Motos himself: «You gave me a book that I loved, called stop being youof Joe Dispenza. Among other things, it talks about how to create our own reality through words and thoughts».

“Investigating, through the meditations of Joe DispenzaI appeared in the Silva method that, through meditation is also a way to connect with your subconscious. It is very long to explain and, in fact, I don’t know if I am ready to explain it, but through meditations, you manage to put your mental state in a state that is called alpha, which is like lowering the mental frequency, and it seems to be, I I don’t know for sure, but it seems that in that mental state you are more open to your subconscious, which, as you know, is more than 90% more than your conscious and that, really, is very interesting. You are connected, ”the actor extended. “When you are in alpha, which is the opposite of having anxiety, you are very relaxed and you feel like you are part of the universe,” said the presenter.

Álex González, in ‘El Hormiguero’Antenna 3

Álex left a piece of advice for the uninitiated. «I spent many years trying to meditate and I got very frustrated because I couldn’t meditate and it’s because I didn’t know that there were several types of meditation. I used to do passive meditation, which is ‘leave your mind blank’, which is impossible, and I discovered that there is another type of meditation, which is the Silva method, which is an active meditation, in which you can move, you don’t have why be still It’s not like you’re walking, either, but if it itches, you can scratch it. And it is a meditation that is not to leave your mind blank, but to bring to your mind thoughts that you have, order them, place them».

They both ended up talking about happiness. «It’s a bit embarrassing to talk about this, but in the end, what everyone wants is to be happy and what we spend the least time on is being happy. And spend some time in your life to see how you are… Meditating is something that I think is not even a thing for everyone. It is something that you sit down to do nothing and, then, everything happens there. At first your brain doesn’t want you to do that because it’s going to change.” motorcycles. «I do notice that it helps me make better decisions, because you are calmer, calmer, more in touch with your desire, with what you want, and more in contact with the desire of others. To put it in some way, it makes you a better person.” Gonzalez.

Imanol confesses



The last Spanish star who has spoken about meditation is Imanol Arias. She has done it on the show Mercedes Mila.

In full conflict with the Treasury, he decided to embrace this technique: «I meditate very early every day. There are many people in the world who meditate at five in the morning. The one I have been working on since 2016 is [el método] Joe Dispenza, who works with scientists,” he informed the presenter, while a sign informed that Dispenza is a famous American biochemist and chiropractor. “Now I am even in walking meditations. I walk ten kilometers on days when I don’t have to get up… It’s what really helps me the most,” the protagonist of Tell me what happened.