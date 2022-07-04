Scientists say the first images of Webb are so beautiful that they almost make them cry – Teach Me About Science

The whole world will see them on July 12, but the scientists who have the privilege of seeing the first images of the telescope have been moved. The scientific community and fans in general are counting every hour to see these images from the new telescope that promises to revolutionize science and our knowledge of the Universe.

In a statement issued recently, he mentions that the images are so beautiful that they almost bring tears to Thomas Zarbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD).

“The images are being taken right now,” Thomas Zurbuchen, who directs NASA’s science programs, said during a news conference on Wednesday. “There are already some amazing scientific images in the can, and more are yet to be taken as we go along. We are in the middle of obtaining historical data.” Recounting his first encounter with the Webb data, Zurbuchen says that he, too, was amazed at what the telescope had proved capable of. He said that he almost cried when he saw the first photos taken by the new instrument.

“It’s really hard not to look at the universe in a new light and not have a moment that’s deeply personal,” he adds. “It’s an emotional moment when you see nature suddenly release some of its secrets, and I’d like you to imagine it and look forward to it.”

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said she was impressed by the images Webb has produced so far. “What I have seen has moved me, as a scientist, as an engineer and as a human being.”

Another earlier statement says these images will include the deepest views of the Universe ever taken and spectra obtained from the atmosphere of an exoplanet.

Among the first images will be “the deepest picture of our Universe ever taken,” thanks to the newly operated James Webb Space Telescope, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. at a press conference -for the media- at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.

He doesn’t elaborate on what region of the Universe he focused on, but says “if you think about it, this is as far as humanity has ever looked, and we’re only beginning to understand what Webb can and will do.” .

When and where to see the first images?

NASA, in collaboration with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), will release the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope during a televised broadcast beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Released one by one, these first images from the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope will show Webb at full power, ready to begin its mission to unfold the infrared universe, NASA explains. Each image will be published simultaneously on social networks and on the agency’s website: Access by clicking here.

Tuesday, July 12 – Image Release Day:

10:30 am – Live coverage of the imagery broadcast will air on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Audiences will also be able to watch live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Daily Motion.

12 pm – Following the live broadcast, NASA and its partners will hold a joint media briefing at NASA Goddard. The briefing will be broadcast live on NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency’s website.