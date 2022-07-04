Risks of traditional medicine

Concerned about the rapid increase in the consumption of natural products, both in rich and poor countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a study on the risks that this new trend can cause in the population. Many traditional or alternative medicinal products are available over the counter, therefore there is no regulatory mechanism to protect consumers.

In a survey carried out by the WHO in 142 countries, 99 of them responded that most of these products were purchased without a prescription and in 39 countries, traditional remedies were used for self-medication and were bought with friends, or prepared by oneself. patient.

It has also been shown through studies that these types of medical alternatives are not bad, as is the case with natural supplements that act as an alternative to control certain symptoms associated with various diseases or serve as vitamin enhancers.

Some medicinal plants have proven effective against life-threatening conditions; As in the case of the Chinese herb Artemisia Annua, this plant has a sedative effect and antiseptic properties for the body, currently Artemisia is one of the most effective remedies against malaria.

However, in numerous cases, consumers have used these alternatives, without knowing the origin of the products or if the staff that carries them out is qualified to do so, such is the case of a study carried out by the Norwegian National Research Institute for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, where cases of pneumothorax caused by unqualified acupuncturists were reported. In the case of Australia, an eight-month-old baby died of malnutrition and septic shock caused by naturopathic treatment.

Another risk is that patients do not tell their doctors that they are taking traditional or complementary medicines.

in 2019 Facebook announced that it would penalize pages and posts that try to sell or promote “alternative cures and miracle medicine”.

In the social network, those posts that promoted a medicine that claimed to cure cancer or a pill that helped lose weight were penalized.

“One of the biggest problems facing social media is that if left unchecked, people will disproportionately engage with more sensational and provocative content,” Mark Zuckerberg said of the changes to his algorithm.

Faced with this situation the WHO has an active program called “WHO strategy for traditional medicine 2014-2023” whose purpose is:

Integrate relevant aspects of traditional medicine into national health care systems by formulating national policies on traditional medicine and implementation programs.

Promote the safety, efficacy and quality of traditional medicine practice by providing guidance on regulatory and quality assurance standards.

Promote the rational use of traditional medicine.

Increase access and affordability of traditional medicine.

At the center of all this is the same priority, that of providing universal health coverage that seeks “the highest degree of health that can be achieved”, as evidenced in the WHO Constitution.