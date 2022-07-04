Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise defies death in this new image. What has he done?

Tom Cruise just made history with Top Gun: Maverickfeature film that It has positioned itself as the highest grossing of 2022 and which also represents the greatest commercial success for the actor’s career. The protagonist of the saga Mission Impossible does not stop and has reached the ceiling, for now, at his just turned 60. Of course he doesn’t look like it, neither physically nor mentally, because he continues to carry out sequences that don’t stop putting his life at risk. All for the love of the big screen and his work. Christopher McQuarriea filmmaker with whom he has worked on multiple films in the aforementioned saga of Mission Impossiblehas now shared an image of the seventh installment to show the latest crazy thing Cruise has done.

In full celebration of the 60th anniversary of the actor who recently went through the Cannes Film Festival, assuring that he only makes movies for the big screen and that will be the case until the end of his career, McQuarrie has shown a capture in which Cruise defies death again hanging from a helicopter. The tricks of this sequence are not commented in order not to break the magic, that we will probably see it after the premiere of the movie or during its promotion. But in any case, Cruise continues to show that he has them well placed to do this type of aerial madness:

Touching the limits, as always

Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence Part One (Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One) It will be released in July 2023 and will be the first part of the end of the Cruise saga. Hunt and his team will join forces again to face a global threat, which of course they must stop. There are many details to reveal about this new feature film, but seeing that the tandem formed by Cruise and McQuarrie is still fresh With sequences as amazing as this one, the film will surely be a true action gem with which few films can compare in spectacularity.

