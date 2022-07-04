Mental health problems? The Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad Michoacana offers care

Writing / The Voice of Michoacán

Morelia, Michoacan. Mental health has become a concern at the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH), which is why, through the Faculty of Medical and Biological Sciences Dr. Ignacio Chávez, it offers a space to shake hands with everyone who is going through an emotional crisis, which can even lead to suicidal thoughts.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become an ally of mental illness. The loss of family members, work, property, compulsory confinement, accelerated the development of these problems that have become a silent enemy of people and have triggered depression or even injury.

That is why the Mental Health Coordination of the Casa de Hidalgo has established as a permanent task the accompaniment and providing the necessary tools to support people who are going through an emotional crisis. In this area, successful interventions are carried out that safeguard the integrity of students, their families and classmates.

“Comprehensive care is part of the Institutional program for the benefit of the community”, highlight the university authorities, who reiterate that there are alarming studies that indicate that more than half of the young people who study at a higher level have been in a crisis, worse still in the conditions that have been experienced due to the pandemic that has caused radical changes on the planet.

Even international organizations such as UNICEF have warned that COVID-19 has put the well-being of an entire generation at risk, even before the pandemic, as too many children and adolescents carried the burden of mental illness without support. Specialists have warned that mental health has not been seen as a priority.

“In Latin America and the Caribbean, it is estimated that 15% of children and adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 (around 16 million) live with a diagnosed mental disorder. That is higher than the global average of around 13 percent,” warn organizations like UNICEF.

Therefore, the Universidad Michoacana, with extensive work in the field of mental health, has established as a priority policy the attention of its students, and the closest environment, so that they can be given adequate attention and catastrophic scenarios are avoided. that can affect even more.